Coach Mark Jolland believes Bury Town are back to their best after a tricky spell, describing the first-half performance in Saturday’s 3-0 Pitching In Isthmian League North Division home win against Grays Athletic as hitting new heights in his time at Ram Meadow.

Cemal Ramadan had fired the title challengers, who are only behind Felixstowe & Walton United on goal difference after the leaders ended their winless spell with a 97th-minute winner at Redbridge, ahead from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark after Dylan Williams was pulled to the ground.

It came five minutes before the mid-table visitors saw full-back Alex Moss shown a straight red card for a last-man challenge on Ramadan, who was being held back just outside the penalty area.

Bury Town coach Mark Jolland unveils the club's latest signing, former Ipswich Town and Chesterfield professional Harley Curtis, ahead of Saturday’s win against Grays Athletic Picture: Bury Town FC

While it had a telling impact, with the Cole Skuse-managed side adding two more after the break via Ramadan’s acrobatic conversion of Luke Brown’s flick-on on 67 and Max Maughn’s low finish from Jamie Mauge’s pull-back cross on 85, they had already looked in fine fettle on a heavy pitch.

“I’ve been involved here now for eight or nine years, and the first 45 minutes is the best football performance I think I’ve seen,” said Mark Jolland, the father of midfielder Ryan.

“The gaffer imparts a lot at training for new bits, and the bit he done this week at training, I won’t give it all away, came into fruition two or three times.

Cemal Ramadan took his goals tally to 22 for the season (21 league) with a brace at home to Grays Athletic Picture: Richard Marsham

“The first half was really good and we should have really been two or three up.

“Cemal had chances, but that’s Cemal, he’ll always get them and on another day he could have had a hat-trick by half-time.”

It was then all about Bury not getting caught out after the break and keeping patience in pursuit of the killer next goal, which eventually arrived mid-way through the second period.

“The half-time team talk was obviously don’t change anything, we told them how well they’d done, which they had, but just stick to the plans, don’t try and go rogue, don’t do anything different. Even though they’ve got 10 men, just stick to what we do, and gradually they’ll obviously get tired, playing on a very heavy pitch with 10 men.

Dylan Williams put in an impressive performance on his first start for Bury in an attacking midfield role Picture: Richard Marsham

“And then it showed in the last 15-20 minutes, chances came and we took another couple.”

While Ramadan took the headlines with his double, it was the display of Needham Market title winner Dylan Williams, on his first start since ending his mini break from the game by signing for the Blues, that caught the management team’s eyes.

“Yes, he’s a natural footballer, not just natural with football, he’s a natural sportsman,” said Jolland.

Max Maughn looks to avoid a flying challenge as he bears in on goal against Grays Athletic Picture: Richard Marsham

“His little bits around the edge of the box is something we’ve been lacking.

“I thought he was very good today, and he’s bided his time, he’s been patient, and now he’s got his chance, hopefully he’ll keep hold of his shirt.”

Ramadan, who Skuse revealed had been rested during their four-game run in a bid to get him firing through to the end of the season, notched his third goal in three games since his return to take his league tally to 21. It leaves him two behind Brentwood Town’s Daniel Ogunleye in the race for the golden boot, and came on a day where he led from the front with the armband, as captain Josh Curry began a two-match suspension.

Ethan Mayhew carries the ball through a tight area under pressure on Saturday Picture: Richard Marsham

Jolland said: “The two-week break didn’t do him any harm, he’s come back, looked lively and sharp again.

“Like I said, they created many chances for him today and on another day he’ll have three or four, but the second goal he got was a quality finish.”

And with former Ipswich Town forward and Chesterfield National League title winner Harley Curtis (six appearances) now registered ahead of Saturday’s trip to seventh-placed Witham Town, Jolland believes the competition for places is really heating up at a key time.

He said: “Jamie (Mauge, Ipswich Town, work experience loan) looked sharp today, he struggled a little bit coming on last week at (Ipswich) Wanderers, when he wasn’t quite 100 per cent, he felt a bit under the weather.

“Today he looked really sharp again, and then we’ve got Harley coming in as well, so real good competition for places, but we’ll need all of them to the end of the season, 12 games to go, and we’ll need everybody fit and raring to go.”

Addressing the impact 22-year-old Curtis can have, he feels he can add a missing ingredient in their promotion pursuit.

“Yes, he does,” he said. “All season we’ve been looking, as we’ve got really good forwards but we haven’t got that pace that we can stretch the game when we need to.

“There’s certain times when teams will push really high and condense the game and make no space, so this gives us the option to stretch it with his pace.”

Ed Upson, who has been recovering from a hamstring issue, is set to be available to feature at Witham on Saturday while Curry will serve the last game of his suspension in a game where the coaching team, led by assistant Paul Musgrove are set to step up in Skuse’s absence.

“Whitton is never an easy place to go, they’ll be right at it, they’re very ra-ra at the beginning, you’ve got to try and get the ball down and stamp your authority on the game,” said Jolland.

“But yes, they’ve got some dangerous players as well, and the pitch I’m sure will not be in great condition this time of year, not many of them are even, ours is struggling this year where Arnie (Paul Arnold) does a great job on this, but it’s not as good as it was this time last year, so I’m sure the pitch over there will not be easy.”

On the effect of hearing about Felixstowe’s last-gasp winner on Saturday, denying them a return to the top of the table, had, he said: “We try not to concentrate too much on the others, obviously the message came through late in the changing room that they’d scored, but we’ll just do what we’ve got to do. We’ll keep plugging away, keep as consistent as we can, and hopefully that will get us where we deserve to be.”