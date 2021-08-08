As the popular Glasswells Bury & West Suffolk Tennis Tournament drew to a close on its 93rd event last Saturday it provided the end of an era for its organising team.

Hosting Culford School, near Bury St Edmunds, are set to take on the preparation and running of the Grade 4 regional tournament ahead of its return next summer.

It ends Susan Glasswell’s long association with the tournament, having been chair of it for the past 20 years.

“Culford offered to take on running it and I just thought yes, it is our time to step aside while it is still such a well-regarded event with good numbers,” she said.

“We were very happy with how this year’s went and I do not think it could have gone any better really.

“The atmosphere among the players and the standard of tennis was very good and people seemed to say how well organised it was.

“We had 165 players entering this year which was good, considering other tournament across the area and country have been down due to Covid.”

She said she wished to thank her hard-working committee of: Alastair Passey, Di Rix, Lucy Wright, Susie Cairns, Jilary Taylor and Gary King for all their efforts.

They include members who helped her successfully take the tournament from grasscourts at The Victory Ground to indoor and outdoor hard courts at Culford Sports & Tennis Centre in 2012.

This year’s edition of the tournament, which started a week ago Monday, concluding on a sixth day on Saturday, saw a number of local winners.

Saturday’s Men’s Singles Final saw Culford’s Joshua Mumford cliam the title against Harling Sportspark player Jayden Durham.

Jasper Chase of Culford also picked up silverware in the Men’s Doubles final at his home tournament alongside Felixstowe’s Nils Klermund.

The 18U Girls’ Singles saw Culford School’s Yee Ching Wai beat Louwna Hendriks of Culford Tennis Centre.

Stomarket Lawn Tennis Club’s Jessica Staines had a double success, taking the 16U Girls Singles’ title as well as the 14U Girls’ Singles.

The 16U Boys’ Singles was won by Culford Sports & Tennis Centre’s Herbie Morris.

In the younger age groups, there was success in the 10U Girls’ Singles for Culford Sports & Tennis Centre’s Alev Warwick while fellow club member Holly Fisher won the 9U Girls’ Singles.

And the tournament's newest event proved to be a big hit.

A Ladies’ Doubles morning followed by a complimentary lunch – designed to get more women playing – attracted a bumper entry of 16 pairs on the Tuesday.

Gail Corcoran from Risbygate TC and Linda Whipp from Stowmarket TC beat Karen Goodman of Topspin Tennis and Ely TC club-mate Andrea Newman in the final 4-2.

Tournament chair Glasswell said: “The ladies’ doubles was massively successful.

“We decided to do it all in one morning. The chair of Suffolk LTA said we have set a precedent here and it should be replicated across the country.”

Five outdoor and four indoor courts were utilised across this year's tournament.

Glasswell said she wished to thank main sponsors Glasswells, Culford School, Ensors, Greene & Greene, Wild Tracks, The Highfield Event Group and Topspin Tennis for making its 2021 return possible.

