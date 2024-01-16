After boosting their options ahead of Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with third-placed Bowers & Pitsea, Bury Town first-team coach Mark Jolland feels the squad is the best since he arrived more than five years ago.

The Blues extended their unbeaten run to eight matches (two draws) after coming from behind in each half to claim a point to leave them in eighth place in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division and four points off the play-off zone.

Max Maughn steered home after Cemal Ramadan’s header came back off the post three minutes following Ben Williamson firing the visitors ahead in the 39th minute.

The Bury Town management team of Mark Jolland (left), Cole Skuse (centre) and Paul Musgrove (right) on the touchline Picture: Mark Westley

A goalkeeping error by debutant stand-in James Philp allowed Matt Price to head Bowers back in front against the run of play before the hour mark but Ramadan converted a 64th minute penalty to get his side level again.

Bury had some good pressure thereafter but were unable to test keeper David Hughes while Price was thwarted when through one-one-one by a good save 16 minutes from time.

Philp, who won the division with Hashtag United last season and provided a spell of cover for fellow promoted side AFC Sudbury in October, came as Charlie Beckwith recovers from a groin injury that is expected to also rule him out of Saturday’s trip to Great Yarmouth to face mid-table Gorleston (3pm).

James Philp made his Bury Town debut on Saturday Picture: Richard Marsham

Left-sided defender Joe Carroll, who had signed for divisional rivals Stowmarket Town after AFC Sudbury’s academy in the summer, was another addition ahead of facing Bowers, though his debut is still to come after being an unused substitute.

And Jolland feels Cole Skuse’s squad is in a great place to deliver the club’s first play-off finish since relegation from Step 3 in 2015.

"I think we've now given ourselves a real strong squad,” he said.

"Since I've been involved, which is six or seven years, I think this is the strongest squad now, with the balance of two keepers, another left side in, centre-forwards, we're decent all round.

Ollie Canfer has had a positive influence since joining from Stowmarket Town Picture: Richard Marsham

"Ollie Canfer coming in has added that steel and little bit of know-how so the squad is the best I've known it so we're very happy.

"We obviously had a little blip which has held us back a bit away from the play-offs, but if we carry on this run the play-offs is the aim and Cole would be very disappointed now if we didn't make the play-offs. But it's a two-year project at least so if it's not this year then hopefully the next year.

"But with the squad we've got and Cole's knowledge I'd be disappointed myself if we didn't make the play-offs.

Max Maughn watches his shot beat goalkeeper David Hughes in the first half Picture: Richard Marsham

“It won't be easy, obviously, as there are probably 10 clubs that think they can get in those play-offs."

Reflecting on Saturday’s game he thought a point was probably a fair reflection.

Bury Town players celebrate Max Maughn’s equalising goal in the first half on Saturday Picture: Richard Marsham

He said: "Beforehand we spoke and we were hoping to win but in hindsight we'll probably take a point, they're obviously a decent side. I thought (Matt) Price was a handful up front for us.

"We've been on a roll with seven games without defeat with six wins so we feel we can win every game at the minute and that was the feel at half-time, we still felt we could go on and win the match.

"Cole's got us set up so we will attack sides, he doesn't want to sit in and hope.

Cemal Ramadan looks to break away from two defenders Picture: Richard Marsham

"And they came here and changed their shape which is a credit to us - they're normally three up top, I know they had one missing - they went five across the middle and just dropped one in.

"They made it difficult for us sitting in and waiting for us to make a mistake and us to try and open them up.”

There was controversy just before half-time when the lively Tom Thulborn saw his low cross turned into his own net by defender Geoffrey Okonkwo before he was flagged offside.

Jolland said: "In the dug-out we all thought it was onside but from where we are how do we know?

"The lads on the pitch said at half-time they thought it was onside.

"I asked Tom the question and he said he thought he went just at the right time.

"But I thought Tom had a great game and he's done really well to fit in at left wing-back which is a bit unusual for him but he's been a real find at the moment."

He also admitted he felt they were a bit fortunate to be awarded the penalty that led to their equaliser midway into the second half, after Ramadan went down receiving a pass under the attentions of Chris Millar.

"To be fair I'll take the penalty. We all thought it was a little bit harsh actually on them but I thought we deserved the equaliser on the way we were pressing and attacking and like I say, they were sitting in,” he said.

"You'll take those penalties but we'd be disappointed if it was against us."

Explaining the situation that brought former Haverhill Rovers glovesman Philp to the club, he said: "From a management point of view Charlie's done really well and last week save us early on but picked up a groin injury and we've looked at it, we've had (external physio) Dave Williams look at him and he's sort of saying two weeks so we need to get cover.

"Our young lad Ollie Kellett-Green is not quite ready to step up, so we looked and James became available and he's helped Sudbury out. We've gone with two weeks and take it from there really, that's as far as it's gone.”

On Carroll’s arrival, he said: "We have been looking all season for balance on the left side.

"We've tried a few and it hasn't got over the line.

"We're a bit light on the left side. We've obviously got Ryan Jolland, Horny (Ryan Horne) who plays more in the middle and apart from that Tom Thulborn who is obviously playing there at the minute, and we want that balance on the left side of defence.

"If we ever got to a (back) four he'd give us the option of a left-back. Since Will Gardner went we haven't had that option.

"He became available, he was obviously at Stowmarket, he's a local lad to Bury and to be fair he wants to come and join Bury football club. He trained this week and looked decent. Hopefully he can force himself in.”

It comes as central midfielder Louis Henman-Mason begins his recovery after having to have a knee operation.

"It's a shame for Louis, he's done his meniscus at training, getting his studs caught in the astro,” Jolland said.

"He knew straight away as he says he's done it once before.

"Cole's been really good and he's got him in to see a physio and he’s got an operation and obviously now it's the recovery time for him."

Asked if he will play again this season he replied:"Hopefully for his sake yes but I don't know the time-scale on that at all."

Looking ahead to their next run of fixtures, he said: "Gorleston away next week (Saturday) on what everyone is telling me is a very difficult pitch at Yarmouth.

"In the week Redbridge here (next Tuesday) followed by Stowmarket here (a week Saturday), so you'd like to say three games you could win but the Gorleston away will be very difficult.

"The two home games we think we can win most games at home so that's how we'll go into them.

"Stowmarket won't be easy as they’re fighting for their lives.”