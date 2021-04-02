Bury St Edmunds have pulled off a trio of new signings – with two already well known to their new head coach Jacob Ford.

Fly-half Cam Greenhall had been a long-term target of performance director Terry Sands and director of rugby Nick Wakley.

The Ipswich-based player was tracked in the rise of lower-league Rochford Hundred as they won back-to-back promotions up to London Premier before being offered a chance to step up to the fourth tier.

Cam Greenhall has signed for Bury St Edmunds from Rochford Hundred Picture: Rochford Hundred (R Shepherd Photography)

Utility back Charlie Reed, who joins from RFU Championship outfit Bedford Blues, previously played for Ford with Loughborough Students while he brings scrum-half Chris Bolton over with him from his Westcliff side.

“They are three positions we felt we needed to strengthen the depth that we have already got,” said Sands.

With the success of the National League 2 South side’s points conversions from dead ball situations having been identified as an issue, he is delighted to have got signatures from two talented kickers.

Utility back Charlie Reed joins Bury St Edmunds from Bedford Blues Picture: Bedford Blues

“We lost a few games over the last couple of years with what I call 70 per cent kickers, so we wanted to secure two kickers and that’s what we’ve done with Cam Greenhall and Charlie Reed,” Sands said.

“We looked at Cam, who lives locally (Ipswich), for the last two or three years.

“He is a very skilful player and his game matches Wakkers’ philosophy in how he wants his team to play so he was the perfect fit for us.”

Of Reed, who they were alerted to after learning he is coming to the area for work, he said: “He was also at Bedford just after Ben Cooper (player/first-team coach) was there, so Ben had seen him briefly.

New Bury St Edmunds signing Chris Bolton in action for Westcliff where he played under Jacob Ford Picture: Westcliff

“He was also at Loughborough so Jacob Ford knew him as well from when he was there.

“He can play a number of positions; he can play 15, 10, and centre.”

Bolton, recruited from divisional rivals Westcliff, will help fill the void left by scrum-half Jack Harvey, who is returning to Wales.

Scrum-half Jack Harvey is one of the players Bury St Edmunds have had to replace Picture: Mecha Morton

Sands said: “After sharing the positions we needed with him Fordy said ‘have you seen this boy’ and we knew of him because he really did pull up trees at Westcliff.

“He kept out a guy that was playing at Bishop’s Stortford first team, so we knew he was pretty good.

“He also complements the other nines we have got because he is a real aggressive, physical nine which we didn’t have.”

The Wolfpack, who obtained a club-record finish of sixth when the 2019/20 campaign was brought to an end on a best playing record formula, had recruited 15 players last summer.

Sands confirmed they managed to commit all of them to 2021/22, including former England international Tom Vardnell as a player assistant-coach, aside from centre or fly-half Josh Laird and hooker Sean Jones.

He explained both had relocated back to their families in Scotland and Wales respectively as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions and decided to stay.

Bury’s pro-am squad returned to training last night but will not be working under Ford until he starts his new role in July.

Sands said they are still waiting on the RFU to sanction their May East Anglian League Cup league replacement competition, as well as firming up Westcliff and Bishop’s Stortford’s participation after they get their players back in after the lockdown.

