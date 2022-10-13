Bury St Edmunds will run out at the Greene King IPA Haberden against Worthing on Saturday (3pm) with a striking new look as they don a pink kit to help a good cause.

The one-off design by STC Teamwear was done as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Bury covering the cost of it in order to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

The idea came from chairman Craig Germeney and has involved the match-worn shirts being sold off for £50 each, with all 20 snapped up by generous club members within hours of being put up for sale this week.

Bury St Edmunds senior performance squad members in the special pink jersey (from left): Stephen Herlihy, Ciaran Leeson and Ben Cooper Picture: BSE Rugby

Long-serving winger Will Affleck, also the club’s partnership manager, said: “It’s amazing really and even more remarkable is it is not a small amount which shows what it means to people.

“This club has always been good at doing various charitable occasions and this one has taken a lot of people getting involved to get it across the line, including being signed off by the league.

“Unfortunately it (breast cancer) is one of those things where pretty much everyone will have been affected by it in one way or another.

Will Affleck, leading the team out for his 100th appearance last season, is determined to help deliver a winning performance this weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

“Within the club we have had recent examples of it affecting people.”

He also revealed the determination from the players to ensure they make the shirts come off winning ones against a Worthing side a point and two places above them in sixth in the National League 2 East table.

“There will be a bit of extra motivation to do that and we will want to put in a decent performance at home as even though we won last time out at home we were not great.,” he said. “Worthing are a good side and it is always a good game against them.”

The league returns from a break with Bury looking to bounce back from a 46-28 loss at leaders Blackheath.

Newly-arrived Australian scrum-half Will Christie is set to be on the bench while Ben Cooper is back available following injury.

A collection and raffle is also set to take place at the match to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.