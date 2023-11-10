Paul Musgrove has outlined how getting Bury Town back to challenging for promotion has been a bigger job than Cole Skuse and himself anticipated but underlined their determination to ‘get things right’.

The Blues head into back-to-back home games within four days at the OCS Ram Meadow Stadium tomorrow against Witham Town (3pm) looking to respond to a run of four straight defeats in all competitions.

Three of those have come in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division with their four-game winless run, which continued in a 2-0 loss at Ipswich Wanderers on Saturday, leaving them down in 15th place in the table. Their seven-point gap to the play-offs is also the distance they are away from the foot of the table.

Paul Musgrove (centre) and Cole Skuse (right) on the touchline at Ram Meadow Picture: Mecha Morton

Former Stowmarket Town boss Musgrove came in as retiring professional Skuse’s assistant in the summer but admits the size of the job has been bigger than they had thought.

"There has been a lot of soul searching and I look at Bury and we knew when we walked in, or I knew when we walked in, that it was evolution rather than revolution,” he said.

"But I think it goes a little bit deeper than what we thought so we are going to dig deep between us as a management team and make sure we get it right.

Ryan Jolland will be suspended tomorrow

"The performances certainly haven't been acceptable for the supporters and we totally get that and they're right to have their opinions. But at the same time we need them more than ever and that will become evident on Saturday with Witham at home.

"So yes, we understand the frustrations but 100 per cent we will get it right, between Cole and myself.

"Sometimes it is a good challenge, at times, to work harder and make sure we change things for the better."

It will be a back to basics approach the duo will be looking to adopt ahead of hosting a Witham side one place and one point below them in the table, with third-placed Basildon United then set to offer a different type of challenge to rise to on Tuesday.

“We need to change our ways and wise up a bit that we need to not be so open in the way we're trying to do things,” he said.

“Without going into too much detail it will be making things as simple as possible which will include working our socks off and doing the dirty things well.

"It will be a back to basics approach, and it will be about seeing who has got the desire to do that."

He added: "It doesn't just mean this game, it also means the next game and getting a consistency out of them.

"They need to know things will go wrong on the pitch. You will concede but you need to have that mental strength to get over it.

They need to toughen up and stick their chests out and take on the responsibility.”

Their latest defeat, the 2-0 loss at Ipswich Wanderers, saw them fall behind to a scruffy Max Maughn own goal in the 19th minute before Ryan Jolland was sent off for a second yellow card six minutes before half-time.

Cameron Brown’s close-range finish eventually doubled Wanderers’ advantage in stoppage time.

And the management team were far from happy with the latest in a line of red cards for one of their standout talents.

“Ryan Jolland let us down and it's not the first time he's been sent off in a Bury Town shirt. We're bitterly disappointed with him and rightly told him so as well,” said Musgrove.

“It is something we need to work with him to stamp it out.”

With Jolland suspended for tomorrow’s game, Musgrove added a ‘huge positive’ from last weekend was being able to put Josh Curry back on the pitch from his hamstring troubles.

Striker Darren Mills (achilles) is now the only player set to be absent through injury tomorrow.

*North Division rivals Stowmarket Town saw Saturday’s scheduled game at Witham Town postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Richard Wilkins’ side are also without a game this weekend due to East Thurrock United’s withdrawal from the league.

The Old Gold & Blacks are due to return to action on Tuesday in their Endeavour Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final away at local rivals and holders Needham Market (7.45pm) in what is a re-run of last year’s final.