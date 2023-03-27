Suffolk Women were crowned Team of the Year at the Suffolk Cricket Awards with Ben Claydon and Darren Ironside among the men's individual winners.

The Women’s team won the Vitality Women’s T20 Regional competition for the first time and the East of England Championship at the first attempt last season.

Natalie Samuels’ side, who were named Team of the Year at the Active Suffolk Awards last November, pipped the Men’s Over-60s 2nd XI and the Men’s Over-70s XI to claim the award.

Natalie Samuels (left) is pictured being presented with the Suffolk Cricket Team of the Year award by Suffolk Cricket president Tony Warrington (right) at the Suffolk Cricket Awards Picture: Nick Garnham

The award was one of four presented at the event – the first awards evening to be staged for all the county’s adult sides – which was held at Venue 16 in Ipswich on Friday and attended by nearly 50 guests.

Isobel Sidhu was named Women’s Player of the Year after scoring 260 runs at 86.66 in four Championship innings, including 111 not out versus Norfolk.

Isobel, who won the award ahead of fellow nominees Amelie Clarke and Lauren Smith, was unable to attend as she is currently in Japan, so sister Poppy received the award on her behalf.

Ben Claydon, who has signed for Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League champions Sawston & Babraham following making his international debut, scooped the Men’s Player of the Year award, holding off the challenge of team-mates Darren Ironside and George Rhodes.

He scored 177 Championship runs at an average of 44.25 and took seven wickets, including 5 for 67 in the second innings versus Staffordshire.

In the Trophy Ben scored 213 runs at 106.50, including a sublime 123 versus Cheshire, and he made 267 runs at 38.14 in the T20 competition including 102 not out from just 47 deliveries versus Lincolnshire, as well as taking three wickets.

Ben’s fine form in white-ball cricket culminated in him being selected for the National Counties squad that reached the final of the European Championship T10 competition in Spain in October.

Ben Claydon, seen bowling against Scotland in a memorable 2022 campaign, was named Suffolk Cricket's Men's Player of the Year Picture: Contributed

The Magnus Match Performance of the Season was won by Mildenhall's Darren Ironside, who is currently in Australia, for his outstanding display in the Championship match against Staffordshire.

Darren scored 146 in Suffolk’s first-innings from 231 deliveries with 19 fours and one six, and then took two crucial wickets in Staffordshire’s second innings that helped to turn the match in Suffolk’s favour.

He followed that up with 81 in Suffolk’s second innings to lay the platform for a five-wicket win which kept alive Suffolk’s chances of avoiding relegation.

Darren Ironside bowing for Mildenhall Picture: Mecha Morton

* Meanwhile, sponsorship packages are now on sale for Suffolk’s NCCA Showcase match versus Surrey.

Suffolk will face the current county champions in a 50 overs-a-side contest at Woolpit CC on Sunday, July 30, start 11am.

The fixture follows on from the success of last year’s inaugural Showcase fixture versus Kent Spitfires, which drew an attendance in excess of 1,000 spectators. Suffolk are pictured above fielding during the match.

Details of a variety of sponsorship packages for this year’s match have now been made available.

Besides a headline sponsor, packages are available for player, match cap, match ball, mascot and live streaming among others.

Lead organiser Andy Northcote said: “We have come up with a variety of different options for potential sponsors.

“We feel there is something available from as little as £50 to suit any individual or business interested in supporting the match.”

To view the packages available, click here.

For further details, please contact lead organiser Andy Northcote on 07717 772232 or via email anorthcote@suffolkcricket.org