Valter Rocha has sealed a move to Basildon United.

The experienced striker has previously turned out for the likes of King's Lynn Town, Thetford Town, Mildenhall Town, Brightlingsea Regent and Norwich CBS.

However, more recently he has been playing in his home town for Thetford Rovers – a side that currently plies their trade in Division One of the Anglian Combination Premier Division.

Rocha has made five appearances for Rovers this term, from which he has scored seven goals, but now he has jumped four levels to link up with Basildon in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

The Portuguese striker, who is the elder brother of West Bromwich Albion midfielder Quevin Castro, will be back on Suffolk soil later this month when Basildon travel to face Stowmarket Town at Greens Meadow on October 30.

