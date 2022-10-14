Thetford Town player-manager Matt Morton believes his side’s flying start to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign is no flash in the pan as he looks to sustain a challenge for the title.

The Brecklanders flirted with relegation before a strong finish saw them end 14th last term, but they are currently leading the way at the top of the table following 10 victories from their opening 11 matches.

Last weekend saw them rack up an eighth straight win with a 3-2 home success over second-bottom Kirkley & Pakefield, who put up a stubborn resistance after Lewis Flower was sent off in the 12th minute.

Thetford Town players celebrate a goal from George Diggins (far right) against Kirkley & Pakefield Picture: Richard Marsham

The penalty he conceded was tucked away by Dan Gilchrist to level the scores after Kaiden Goldspink’s early opener and takes the former AFC Sudbury and Bury Town frontman’s tally to 13 goals in 14 appearances.

Forward George Diggens, signed from Sheringham, put Thetford ahead four minutes later and Emmanuel Machaya made it 3-1 early on in the second-half, before Cameron Russell replied for the 10-men visitors on 59 minutes.

Morton was left disappointed with the performance but pleased to have the ability to take three more points when not playing well.

Dan Gilchrist scores from the penalty spot against Kirkley & Pakefield to take his tally to 13 from 14 matches Picture: Richard Marsham

Of their flying start, he said: “It has not surprised me as I know what quality we have got and I definitely expected us to be competing in those top five or six teams.

“Whilst we may be first at the moment those five or six teams are definitely still in that running and we’ve now got to do our best to make sure that the advantage we have gained is either one we hang on to or build upon.

“It is only a start and we are only just under a third of the way through and a lot can happen.

“If you look at this run it is no better than the final third of the season we had last year so this has been building, it is not just something that has happened this season.

Cameron King has scored five goals in 10 appearances since his return to Thetford Town Picture: Richard Marsham

“But you can slide down the table as quick as you go up it so we need to remain focused, committed and retain the same desire and confidence without complacency and then we have got a chance.”

And Morton believes he has added the best forward line in the league to last season’s squad with Gilchrist now playing in front of former professional Cameron King and flanked by Diggens and Machaya.

“I am confident that when Thetford Town are on their game we are the best in the league and I have not been able to say that before,” he said.

Thetford Town player-manager Matt Morton Picture: Sean McKeon

Next up for Thetford is a trip to a Mildenhall Town side tomorrow (3pm) that Morton believes will be one of their challengers with Phil Weavers’ seventh-placed side having shown their potential on Tuesday with a 5-1 home win over Soham Town Rangers.

The result had ended Mildenhall's five-game winless run in the league.