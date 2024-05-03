Thetford Town chairman Nigel Armes stated he is ‘absolutely devastated’ that the club have been expelled from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division Play-Off Final.

News broke on Tuesday - ahead of tomorrow’s scheduled final at Newmarket Town - that the Brecklanders had been removed from the competition after they fielded a banned player, Josh Wells, in their 2-0 semi-final victory at Mulbarton Wanderers at the weekend.

Thetford appealed the decision, but Ben Thompson’s Mulbarton had been informed by the league that they would replace Matt Morton’s side in the final – subject to the Brecklanders’ appeal process concluding in sufficient time.

Thetford’s Josh Wells (far right) was meant to serve part of his five-match ban on Saturday Picture: Mark Westley

However, the club’s appeal will be heard by the FA early next week, meaning the Play-Off Final has been postponed.

Defender Wells, who joined Matt Morton’s side from Newmarket in March, was meant to be serving the second match of a five-game ban for an incident of misconduct on Saturday, which he pleaded guilty to, that happened in February - when he was playing for the Jockeys.

In a club statement, Thetford claimed based on ‘overwhelming evidence’, that neither they nor the player were made aware of his suspension and Armes further reinforced this point.

Cameron King got on the scoresheet in Thetford’s semi-final victory over Mulbarton Wanderers. Picture: Richard Marsham

He said: “Neither the club, nor the player was aware of Suffolk FA’s disciplinary notice because it was sent to the club that he was playing for at the time in February.

“That club paid his fine, but they did not forward on to us any details. Normally, when a secretary gets a letter from a league, it states that they are due to let anyone or the player know about the consequences of the suspension.

“To our knowledge, we’ve been through our emails at the club and can’t see anything, and the player vows he has never received an email.

🚨 Important club announcement 🚨 pic.twitter.com/QABkoTHJKD — Thetford Town FC (@ThetfordTownFC) April 30, 2024

“No-one knew that the player was suspended. If we had an email, if we’d have been told, if we’d paid the fine, then we would have put our hands up and said ‘yes, quite right, we deserve to be out because we played a player we did know was suspended’.”

After the Brecklanders celebrated victory at Mundford Road on Saturday, thanks to goals from Shaun Avis and Cameron King, they were meant to face Michael Shinn’s Newmarket in a battle for promotion.

A statement from the Jockeys said: “We have been made aware of the communication shared by Thetford Town.

We have received confirmation that Thetford Town's appeal against being removed from the Playoff Final will be heard early next week, which means the Final will not take place this weekend.

We will provide more updates once it has been received. — Newmarket Town F.C (@NewmarketTownFC) May 2, 2024

“At this moment, we are not in a position to give any further updates until it has been received from the FA.”

Armes and Thetford were first made aware of the controversy on Sunday by Mulbarton, after they were informed by Newmarket, the Thetford chairman claims.

He stated that he ‘immediately rang’ the league to make them aware of the dilemma.

As a result of Thetford Town unknowingly fielding an ineligible player* on Saturday, the league informed us we’ll progress to the Playoff Final this Saturday vs Newmarket Town.



*This is pending Thetford Town’s FA appeal.



We will keep you informed when we get more info. 💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZZS2QXBD1C — Mulbarton FC (Men’s) (@MulbartonFC) April 30, 2024

“The most important thing for me is that our integrity is restored because in no way were we intentionally trying to cheat, nor did we potentially play a suspended player with the knowledge that he was suspended,” said Armes.

“The player is absolutely devastated. Not only devastated, he feels responsible.

“How would you feel, if you’re part of a team effort and suddenly you’re being pointed at for something you did with another club?

“Whatever happens, we will shake ourselves off, we will go again and fulfil my ambition to get Thetford back into a league that our rival towns around us, whether that be in Norfolk or Suffolk, are in.

“We’re absolutely devastated. I can’t tell you the hard work that our management team, the players, the committee, the club (have put in this season) and then we find that the player is suspended through the club that the notification went to.”