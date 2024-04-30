Thetford Town have launched an appeal after they were ‘expelled’ from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division play-offs for fielding a banned player in their semi-final victory at Mulbarton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Brecklanders started Josh Wells in their 2-0 win at the weekend, who was meant to be serving the second match of a five-game ban for misconduct that he received when playing for Newmarket Town.

Thetford claim, based on ‘overwhelming evidence’, that neither the club or the player were made aware of his suspension.

🚨 Important club announcement 🚨 pic.twitter.com/QABkoTHJKD — Thetford Town FC (@ThetfordTownFC) April 30, 2024

The defender – who also featured in Thetford’s 6-0 victory against Heacham in their final game of the season – joined Matt Morton’s side from the Jockeys in March.

It comes just days before the Brecklanders were due to travel to Newmarket Town in Saturday’s play-off final.

A statement from Thetford said: “To keep our fans up to date, we must unfortunately announce that, following a Thurlow Nunn League hearing, Thetford Town FC have been found guilty of playing a suspended player and removed from the Premier Division play-off final.

As a result of Thetford Town unknowingly fielding an ineligible player* on Saturday, the league informed us we’ll progress to the Playoff Final this Saturday vs Newmarket Town.



*This is pending Thetford Town’s FA appeal.



We will keep you informed when we get more info. 💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZZS2QXBD1C — Mulbarton FC (Men’s) (@MulbartonFC) April 30, 2024

“After seeking advice, we can also confirm Thetford Town are appealing the league’s decision with the Football Association.”

The league have informed Mulbarton Wanderers that they will progress to the play-off final against Newmarket – who were victorious at home to Dereham Town in the other semi-final – on Saturday, subject to Thetford’s appeal process concluding in sufficent time.

Thetford’s statement continued: “Thoughts are spared for the pain and torment which will be affecting our players and supporters in light of this unwelcome news.”

The Thurlow Nunn League chairman, Peter Hutchings, told SuffolkNews: “Thetford played a player who was under suspension against Mulbarton, the management committee of the Thurlow Nunn League has decided that they should be expelled from the competition and Thetford, as is their right, have appealed the decision, so that then goes to the FA now.”