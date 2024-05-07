Thetford Town have been reinstated into the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division Play-Offs after winning their appeal with the FA.

Last week, the Brecklanders were expelled from the competition after it was revealed they fielded a banned player, Josh Wells, in their 2-0 semi-final victory at Mulbarton Wanderers.

The defender was meant to be serving the second match of a five-game ban for misconduct that he received when playing for Newmarket Town in February. He joined from the Jockeys, who Thetford had been due to face in the final which had been scheduled for last Saturday, in March.

Following today’s National FA hearing I can confirm Thetford Town FC have been reinstated into the playoffs. The FA have ordered the leagues decision to be overturned and the semi final vs Mulbarton to be replayed. Dates will be confirmed following consultation with all parties. — Thetford Town FC (@ThetfordTownFC) May 7, 2024

However, Thetford claimed, based on what they said was ‘overwhelming evidence’, that neither the club nor the player were made aware of his suspension.

The Brecklanders appealed the league’s expulsion and, after today’s hearing, a decision has been made that they should replay the semi-final fixture with Mulbarton.

Dates regarding the semi-final and final – against hosting Newmarket Town – will be confirmed following discussions between the clubs involved.

Thetford Town will replay their semi-final fixture with Mulbarton Wanderers. Picture: Mark Westley

A statement from an FA spokesperson this afternoon said: “An Appeal Board has overturned the decision by the Thurlow Nunn Football League to remove Thetford Town FC from its Play-Offs.

“The Thurlow Nunn Football League charged Thetford Town FC with a breach of League Rule 6.9 for playing an ineligible player, which was found proven, and the club was removed from the Play-Offs.

“Thetford Town FC subsequently appealed this decision, and the Appeal Board unanimously allowed it on the grounds that the sanction imposed was excessive and that the League failed to comply with rules and regulations of The FA when imposing the original sanction.

“The Appeal Board has ordered for the Play-Off Semi Final fixture against Mulbarton Wanderers FC to be replayed.”

A statement released by Thetford Town, on their X account this afternoon, said: “Following today’s National FA hearing, I can confirm Thetford Town FC have been reinstated into the play-offs.

“The FA have ordered the leagues decision to be overturned and the semi-final vs Mulbarton to be replayed.”