Thetford Town’s rearranged Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division fixture with Heacham will not go ahead tomorrow – meaning the Brecklanders will travel to Mulbarton Wanderers in the Play-Off Semi-Final on Tuesday (7.45pm).

The winner of the tie is set to visit Newmarket Town in the final on Saturday, May 18 (3pm) for a place in Step 4 of the non-league pyramid.

After Matt Morton’s side were reinstated into the play-offs, following a successful FA appeal hearing after they were expelled from the competition for fielding a banned player in the semi-final, Josh Wells, the league instructed the Mundford Road outfit should replay their last league game of the season at home to Heacham because the defender also featured for Thetford against the second-from-bottom side.

Thetford Town will face Mulbarton Wanderers in the Play-Off Semi-Final on Tuesday. Picture: Mark Westley

Wells, who joined Thetford from Newmarket in March, received the ban for misconduct when playing for the Jockeys in February – whom the Brecklanders had been due to travel to in the final scheduled for last Saturday – and was meant to be serving the second match of a five-game ban in their 2-0 semi-final victory against Mulbarton.

Thetford claimed, based on what they said was ‘overwhelming evidence’, neither the club nor the player were aware of his suspension and appealed their expulsion.

Heacham, speaking to SuffolkNews’ sister title Lynn News, labelled the decision to replay the league fixture as ‘ridiculous’.