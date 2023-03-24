Alex Rossis was delighted with what his interim management team got back from a depleted Bury Town side as they struck late to defeat promotion-chasing Lowestoft Town 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup.

With season tickets not valid for Tuesday's tie and the visitors facing a 100-mile mid-week round-trip, it was the first time the crowd had dipped under 300 at Ram Meadow in the current campaign.

But for the 240 that turned out there was both plenty of heart and a cutting edge on display from the home team in a throwback to what they had become accustomed to seeing last season.

And it was two players who departed manager Ben Chenery had brought back to the club to help solve their finishing issues that came up with the goods to book their place in the county cup semi-finals.

Stand-in skipper Olly Hughes converted a Carlos Edwards free kick at the far post in the 11th minute before Lowestoft levelled five minutes later through Kyle Haylock’s low thunderbolt after the hosts failed to head a long ball fully clear.

Bury’s Max Maughn and Lee Watkins were both denied by the frame of the goal within three minutes of each other approaching half-time while Charlie Woods made the first of a number of key saves during the tie up the other end.

With the hosts pushing to regain their lead through the majority of the second half, their pressure eventually paid dividends with the ultimate winner in the 82nd minute.

After the lively Cemal Ramadan saw a volley from a Hughes header across palmed up into the air, Darren Mills was quickest to react and knocked it over the advancing Luke Holt.

Interim manager Rossis, who has revealed he has put his name forward to be Chenery’s permanent successor, said: “It was a great effort by the lads.

“They gave everything to be fair and that’s what we asked of them: just go on the pitch and give 100 per cent and work on bits and pieces where we could hurt them.

Darren Mills lifts in the 82nd minute winner to send Bury Town into the Suffolk Premier Cup semi-finals

“Again, we’re down to bare bones, we’re missing five or six boys, but as a group, yes, we looked a threat today.

“We played a lot in their half and I’m very, very pleased with the boys, it was encouraging.”

Full-back Will Gardner was suspended following his red card in the previous round victory at Kirkley & Pakefield which will see him miss the semi-final and final, if they were to get there.

Ryan Jolland and Charley Barker were both watching from the stands with injuries while captain Ollie Fenn was free to return from his suspension that only applies to the league, but he was ruled out with illness.

It meant Rossis handed a first senior debut to under-18s player Ethan Flack, normally seen as a wide attacking player, as a holding midfielder.

“He came on a couple of weeks ago and he deserved his chance today and Ben Curtis (fellow under-18) has come on as well,” he said.

“The club always wants to try and bring young boys in if we can and introduce them to the first-team experience.

“If you look at the bench today we had loads of young boys on the bench and that’ll be the aim: the more we can get involved in the first team the better.

“But fair play to Ethan, it’s a hard game to come into. A position he doesn’t usually play in, but he was excellent to be fair.

“We were lacking numbers so we thought where could he fit in. We knew he’d run his heart out for us.”

He also had praise for goalkeeper Woods who made three key saves in the second half, two coming in one passage of play, to lay the platform for Mills’ late winner.

“Woodsy has been outstanding all season so thanks to Ipswich for letting us have him,” he said.

“If you look at the amount of clean sheets he’s kept and he’s making big saves for us at big crucial times.”

He also revealed he had prepared Mills’ withdrawal ahead of his goal, and were soon glad they waited a bit longer.

Rossis, who will be hoping to be in charge for the semi-final with Stowmarket Town on April 19, said: "We did to be fair. We looked at the clock and thought let's give him a few minutes. That's football, isn't it?

"We were getting hurt in an area in the middle of the pitch and we thought we just needed to change it a little bit because we lacked midfielders today.

"So to be fair Millsy was coming off with a few minutes to go but it was a great strike from Cemal for the goal and Millsy was in a great position to finish it off.

"But you're right, we had enough chances to be fair to get a couple more tonight, I thought the boys did very well."