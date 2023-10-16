Needham Market captain Keiran Morphew is relishing the opportunity to welcome York City to Bloomfields ahead of their Emirates FA Cup fourth round qualifying replay tomorrow night (7.45pm).

When the two sides met on Saturday at the LNER Community Stadium, they played out a 0-0 draw which saw a determined and resolute Marketmen outfit put their bodies on the line to ensure a second match would be needed to decide the tie.

The winners will qualify for the first round proper and face a trip to Chester on November 4.

Needham Market skipper Keiran Morphew is looking forward to the visit of York City tomorrow night Picture: Ben Pooley

Speaking after the stalemate at the weekend, Morphew said: “The gaffer said before the game that these are the memories you take on your death bed. It’s a massive day for us.

“They’re not going to want to come here (Bloomfields). I imagine they would have thought they were going to have a nice free week at home, but now they’ve got to make the journey to us and it’s going to be different.

“We’re a little village, small changing rooms, they’re quite luxurious in York and it was a nice place to play football. But we’ve got a nice pitch, no one can say different, but they probably won’t enjoy it.

Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock told his side ‘these are the memories you take on your death bed’ ahead of their game against York City on Saturday Picture: Ben Pooley

“We had a hundred (fans) come to York so it was another great showing for the club and then hopefully we can have three or four hundred – I don’t know. Hopefully we can have a few people come up to the ground to watch.

“Bigger things have happened. If we can keep another clean sheet then who knows.”

Kevin Horlock’s side’s defensive resilience on Saturday embodied their FA Cup campaign so far, as they have not conceded a single goal in the competition this season – making it more than 450 minutes of football since the last time they picked the ball out of their own net in tournament.

Jake Dye’s last-minute headed clearance off the line being the pick of the ‘bodies on the line’ highlights from the weekend’s action.

Defender Jake Dye made a superb clearance in dying seconds of the game against York on Saturday Picture: Ben Pooley

“I thought we defended well. Obviously we didn’t have a lot of the ball, but we came here, set up our stall and they didn’t really break us down. Obviously they were banging on the door at the end, but we defended well and as a team worked hard,” said Morphew.

“He’s such a good defender, Jake (Dye) and it couldn’t have happened to a better person. For us defenders that’s like a goal for us.”

The Needham skipper also thought his side could have snatched the tie, as he said: “I thought Dyl (Dylan Williams) should have scored really. I thought he had the momentum and he just sliced it. Dan (Morphew) had a half chance in the first half but it was a game for us when we were defending and seeing what happens from there.

“We would have been gutted to concede there, we had done so well all game.”