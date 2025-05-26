Joe Neal has become the third player to agree to swap AFC Sudbury for Needham Market this summer.

Earlier this month the Marketmen confirmed that both goalkeeper James Bradbrook and centre-back Tom Dickens would both be joining them from the Yellows.

And now striker Neal has also followed suit.

Joe Neal has agreed to return to Needham Market from AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton

The forward is already well known at Needham having spent a spell at Bloomfields on loan from Cambridge United back in 2019.

He later went on to feature for Royston Town, St Neots Town, Biggleswade Town and St Albans City before linking up with Sudbury in the summer of 2023.

Needham boss Tom Rothery told the club’s website: “Joe was at the football club when I came back in 2019 and I really enjoyed working with him and we had a really good spell together. Joe scored a lot of goals in that short time.

“I’ve been very clear in my thinking and wanting to create competition and get the best out of individuals and the team. We could have remained with the options we have in the number nine position, but Joe was one of our biggest targets so to secure him is a real coup for us and adding him to the options we have in the nine position is a real big statement of intent.

“I’m buzzing that so far with Tom, Bradders and Joe I’ve been able to bring in three of my six targets. Hopefully I’ll get these other three done and then we can really be in a good position come the start of the season.”

Meanwhile, Neal, who made one senior appearance for Cambridge, added: “Being here before and knowing the club, Tom and some players that are here already was a huge plus.

“I know how good of a club it is and how good the fans are. They follow in their numbers and that support is massive for a player.”

Over the weekend Sudbury also announced that defender Ryan Henshaw and midfielder Ben Bradley were leaving the club.