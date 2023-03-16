More than 40 applications were received for the vacant Bury Town manager role, despite the process only being open for a week.

The deadline passed at 1pm on Wednesday with chairman Russell Ward and the club’s directors now reviewing them all before agreeing on a shortlist to interview for Ben Chenery’s successor after the latter's nine-year reign ended by 'mutual consent'.

Ward, who revealed there have been no shortage of ‘very good’ applicants and including some in current jobs, said he envisaged interviews not taking place until ‘early next week’.

Bury Town chairman Russell Ward (right) kept Ben Chenery (left) as the Blues' boss for nine years and wants to have another long-serving manager as his successor Picture: Mark Westley

He added: “I do not anticipate an appointment until, at the earliest, mid to late next week.”

Ward had outlined last week the profile of manager they are looking for.

The timeframe they are working to means the interim management team of Alex Rossis and John Kennedy, Chenery’s assistant and first-team coach, along with player-coach and under-23s manager Joe Yaxley, will remain in charge for the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division trip to Hullbridge Sports tomorrow (3pm).

Ben Chenery's assistant Alex Rossis (right) has been left in caretaker charge of the him with player-coach Joe Yaxley (second left) and John Kennedy (obscured by Rossis) and under-18s manager Mark Jolland (far left) Picture: Mark Westley

They are also set to take the team into Tuesday’s home Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final tie with Lowestoft Town (7.45pm).

Bury Town currently lie 11th in the table with seven matches to go following Saturday's 1-0 home win against Tilbury which saw Darren Mills credited with the winning goal in the 77th minute.