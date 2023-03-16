Bury Town chairman Russell Ward receives more than 40 applications to be next manager at Ram Meadow
More than 40 applications were received for the vacant Bury Town manager role, despite the process only being open for a week.
The deadline passed at 1pm on Wednesday with chairman Russell Ward and the club’s directors now reviewing them all before agreeing on a shortlist to interview for Ben Chenery’s successor after the latter's nine-year reign ended by 'mutual consent'.
Ward, who revealed there have been no shortage of ‘very good’ applicants and including some in current jobs, said he envisaged interviews not taking place until ‘early next week’.
He added: “I do not anticipate an appointment until, at the earliest, mid to late next week.”
Ward had outlined last week the profile of manager they are looking for.
The timeframe they are working to means the interim management team of Alex Rossis and John Kennedy, Chenery’s assistant and first-team coach, along with player-coach and under-23s manager Joe Yaxley, will remain in charge for the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division trip to Hullbridge Sports tomorrow (3pm).
They are also set to take the team into Tuesday’s home Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final tie with Lowestoft Town (7.45pm).
Bury Town currently lie 11th in the table with seven matches to go following Saturday's 1-0 home win against Tilbury which saw Darren Mills credited with the winning goal in the 77th minute.