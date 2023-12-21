Tickets are now on sale for Suffolk’s NCCA Showcase fixture versus Essex Eagles.

The 50 overs-a-side match is taking place at Woolpit Cricket Club on Sunday, July 21 (11am).

Tickets can be purchased via clicking here.

Daniel Shanks bowling for Suffolk in last season’s NCCA Showcase match versus Surrey at Woolpit CC Picture: Nick Garnham

General admission tickets will be £10 for adults which will include a match programme and scorecard. Suffolk members will be admitted free of charge on production of their membership card.

Admission will also be free for children under-18, provided they are accompanied by an adult or guardian up to a maximum of three under-18s per adult or guardian.

Car parking on the ground will be free.

The match will be the third NCCA Showcase fixture to be staged at Woolpit CC.

When Kent Spitfires visited in 2022 it was the first time that a first-class county had played in Suffolk since Glamorgan visited Bury St Edmunds in the Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy in 2005.

More than 1,000 spectators attended the match which saw Kent win by 140 runs on a day when a total of 722 runs were scored as Suffolk put up a spirited display.

Reigning LV= Insurance county champions Surrey were Suffolk’s opponents this year when the attendance was just under four figures due to the weather which forced the game to finish early.

Suffolk were struggling at 45-6 in reply to Surrey’s 216-9 when rain forced the players from the field, the visitors winning by 101 runs on DLS.

The match versus Essex is expected attract a bigger attendance as it will be the first time they have played in Suffolk since a first round NatWest Trophy fixture at Bury St Edmunds CC in 1993.

Woolpit CC president Dr Richard West said: “We are delighted to be hosting Suffolk against Essex this year.

“This will be the third showcase game we have hosted and they have always provided great entertainment for all the family.

“Since the announcement of the fixture there has been lots of interest from everyone I have talked to.

“Everyone at Woolpit CC is looking forward to the game and we look forward to welcoming everyone.”