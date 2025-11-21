Following a number of near misses in recent years, Thomas Brazier is just one victory away from realising his childhood ambition of becoming a national champion.

After five gruelling weeks in which he has had to overcome numerous tests, the Eastgate Amateur Boxing Club fighter has made it through to Sunday’s National Amateur Boys & Girls Championships final in Bridlington, Yorkshire.

And standing in his way of becoming the fourth national title holder in Eastgate’s 45-year history is Thomas Moore, who fights out of Carlisle Villa Amateur Boxing Club.

Thomas Brazier, centre, is one win away from glory Picture: Contributed

With so much at stake, Brazier would be forgiven for feeling nervous. But such is the confidence that he has gained from his run to the final, the 18-year-old is in confident mood.

He said: “Winning a national title has been my dream since I did my first session at Eastgate aged seven. I had my first fight at around 10 or 11 and since then it’s all I’ve wanted to do.

“It feels like all of the training, all of the hard work and the sacrifices have been building up towards this.

“It’s now or never. I feel like I need to win and I have to win – in my mind there is no other option.

“I’ve been performing better and better through each round. I’m getting more confident with each win and I’m a pretty self confident person anyway.

“I’m in good shape and I’m ready to dig deep to get the job done.”

And as well as achieving his long-held dream, Brazier has the added incentive of trying to win for his number one supporter – mum Jess Barker.

The former King Edward VI School pupil added: “It would mean the world to my mum.

“From day one she’s been with me the whole way through this. She’d pick me up from school, take me home and make sure I’m eating the right foods and then take me to boxing.

“She’s the strongest woman I know. I’m one of six children and she juggles everything I’ve needed with what everyone else needs alongside her life and work as well. It would be amazing if I can win for her.”

Having previously lost in the semi-finals, getting to the point where he has been able to go one better has very much been a collaborative effort.

Eastgate continues to be Brazier’s central hub, while he also trains regularly with Pro Boxing Centre’s Graham and Joe Everett in Norwich.

It has all helped to make the five-time Eastern Counties champion and more mature and rounded fighter, having previously been quick to lose his composure at key moments.

“I’d entered national competitions multiple times before and never got beyond the semi-finals – it was frustrating,” said Brazier.

“I changed a little bit how I trained. Graham and Joe have really helped to bring me on and I get such good work-outs at Eastgate as well, so it’s gelling together really nicely.

“I’ve definitely got more discipline now. In the past if I got caught, I’d tend to go straight on the attack and get caught again. After that you’re on the back foot. But now it’s a case of if I get caught, I reset and then I go again. Boxing is a points game and if he gets me once but then I keep calm and get him twice, that’s 2-1 to me.

“It’s about thinking logically and being clean with my work. When I rush that’s when I get sloppy. There was probably a stage where I wanted it so much that it impacted my composure, but all of the support I’ve been getting has really helped to change that.

“And I also need to thanks Glenn Edwards at Getaway Cars for supplying the travel each week. His support has been huge.”

Should Brazier come out on top, he will be the second Eastgate fighter in as many months to triumph at a national level after the success of Ethan Hubbard at the England Boxing National Development Championships.