Thomas Brazier is looking to follow in the footsteps of his Eastgate Boxing Club stable-mate Ethan Hubbard.

Last month Hubbard hit the headlines when he became just the third fighter in the club’s history to win at a national level when he triumphed in the final of the England Boxing National Development Championships.

And now Brazier is seeking to emulate that success as he prepares to embark on his own journey in the National Amateur Boys & Girls Championships.

Thomas Brazier is seeking national glory Picture: Contributed

The 18-year-old started his campaign for national glory on a positive note two weeks ago when he was crowned Eastern Counties champion for the fifth time.

Victory over Mid Essex Boxing Club’s Tyler O’Connor in Chelmsford sent Brazier through to the Regional/Southern Counties, where he defeated Odyssey Boxing Club’s Liam Dunne.

It was a tough assignment for the Eastgate fighter, but he bit down on his gum shield and dug deep to edge a 3-2 split decision.

Now, his focus will switch to tomorrow in Harlow, where Brazier is set for his hardest bout to date in the quarter-finals.

He will be up against Finchley Amateur Boxing Club’s rising star Wally Smith and should Brazier come out on top, the team will travel to Taunton the following weekend for the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Eastgate will also be represented at the Hippodrome in Great Yarmouth this weekend.

Twenty-five-year-old Oscar Gaskin and 14-year-old Sonni French will both look to build on the club’s recent success on the Norfolk coast.

The club would also like to thank Glen from Getaway Cars for his continued support in sponsoring and providing travel for the team to get to their fighting destinations.