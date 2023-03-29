The search for Ben Chenery's successor at Bury Town is not set to be concluded in time for this weekend's fixture with Alex Rossis set to continue his spell as caretaker manager.

SuffolkNews understands that three applicants remain in the frame having all been put through following the initial stage of the interview process conducted by the board of directors at Ram Meadow.

Today marks two weeks since the one-week window for CVs to go into chairman Russell Ward passed while tomorrow will be a month on from long-serving Chenery's departure by 'mutual consent' off the back of some disappointing results.

Alex Rossis (far right) is set to take his caretaker manager spell into a fifth game this weekend Picture: Mark Westley

After more than 40 applications came in, including from foreign shores, the club had hoped to name their next manager ahead of Saturday's Pitching In Isthmian League North Division fixture at Heybridge Swifts (3pm).

But the selection process is set to now take a bit longer with at least one of the candidates still being considered believed to have complicated matters by being currently in employment with another club.

While he could not confirm the above situation, director Chris Ward told SuffolkNews: "We are still continuing with the process which has probably taken longer than we would like but we obviously want to get it right.

The Bury Town fans is still waiting to see who their next permanent manager at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium will be a month after Ben Chenery's departure Picture: Mark Westley

"Alex has done a good job since he has taken over which we are comfortable with so it means we are not in a panic to rush to a decision.

"We are not a club that goes through managers quickly – we've only had two in the last 23 years – so we want to make sure we get the right person."

He added: "We have had some good applicants and we have been using Alan Lee's experience of playing professionally to help us.

"Alex will remain in charge of the team for this weekend's game."

Rossis' caretaker spell will enter a fifth game this weekend following on for last Saturday's 2-2 home draw with a New Salamis side who ended the game with nine men.

Darren Mills had put Bury ahead in the 16th minute but Nathan Mandla levelled on 36.

The visitors then took the lead in the 65th minute through substitute Felix Ahorlu who was shown a straight red card 14 minutes from time in an incident which saw Cemal Ramadan eventually get to dispatch a penalty in the 78th minute for 2-2.

Bury were unable to make the most of their numerical advantage to find a late winner though with Jandir Jose then shown a second yellow card in the second minute of stoppage time.

The result leaves Bury 12th in the table with Rossis' having gone into the weekend looking to deliver a third straight home win in all competitions, having suffered an away defeat in his first game in temporary charge.

Bury play again on Tuesday, away to Hullbridge Sports, but it is looking more likely with the tight turnaround that the new permanent manager will not be in post until the Saturday home game with promotion-chasing Felixstowe & Walton United on April 8.