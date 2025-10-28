The annual Bury St Edmunds Chess Congress was held at the Moreton Hall Community Centre last weekend, with the event attracting a full-house of 118 players and a total of almost £2,500 in prize money being won.

The tournament was split into four sections based on official player ratings calculated by the English Chess Federation, which saw the strongest players compete in the Open section, with the remaining sections being the Major, the Inter and the Minor.

Chris Willoughby (Braintree) started the weekend seeded 19th of the 26 players in the Open, but after winning his first three games, he found himself half-a-point clear of the field.

Bury St Edmunds’ Alan Merry plots his next move Picture: Mecha Morton

On Sunday morning he played on board one against David Spence (Ipswich), who in the third round had already achieved a draw against the top seed, International Master Alan Merry of Bury St Edmunds.

The game went the distance and was the last to finish as spectators gathered to watch the fascinating and tense conclusion. Willoughby had sacrificed a piece to create a dangerous pair of connected, passed pawns. Spence handled the complexities well, but although he eventually rounded up the pawns, he was unable to convert a promising looking endgame, which ultimately concluded in a draw.

Meanwhile, Merry lost to Agoston Mihalik (Cambridge) to set up an intriguing set of final games.

Willoughby signed off with a draw against Women’s FIDE Master Ruqayyah Rida, to finish undefeated with four points from the five games.

This gave the chasing pack a chance to catch up: Spence and Mihalik both won their fifth round games, creating a three-way tie for first place.

While some tournaments use tie-breaks of various kinds, the organisers simply let the tie stand, with the prize fund for first-through-third being shared equally between the top three.

There was also some impressive performances by younger players, especially in the Minor section, where the top three finishers were all juniors. First was Leeladharahas Kanchi (Linton, aged 10) and joint second were Maadesh Manikandan (Brentwood, 14) and George Keating (Chelmsford, 16).