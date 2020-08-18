Stowmarket Town have continued to build their squad for another assault on the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title with the signing of experienced attacking midfielder Craig Parker.

The former Bury Town man has arrived at Greens Meadow following his release by Step 3 outfit Needham Market at the end of last season.

Parker, who has also played for the likes of King's Lynn Town and AFC Sudbury down the years, has forged himself the reputation of being a midfielder capable of contributing a double-figure return of goals each season.

Craig Parker. Picture: Stowmarket Town (40743191)

He is the second summer signing for Stowmarket boss Rick Andrews following the recent return of Danny Cunningham from Stanway Rovers.

