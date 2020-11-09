The Thurlow Nunn League has confirmed the extension of its 2020/21 season by three weeks due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

All leagues at Step 3 and below are currently suspended under the national restrictions, which are due to be lifted on Wednesday, December 2, subject to government approval.

Consequently, the Thurlow Nunn League has decided to push back its scheduled end date from April 24 to May 15 to allow teams the chance to complete all of their fixtures.

The league also added that should football be given the green light to return early next month, clubs have been given the choice of restarting their campaigns on Saturday, December 5 or using the first week for friendlies and training.