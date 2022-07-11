The Thurlow Nunn League has released all of the fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier Division campaign, while sides in the First Division North and South have learned their opening weekend opponents.

Harleston Town – promoted via the First Division North play-offs last term – will play their first ever match as a Step 5 club on July 30 when they head over the Suffolk border to lock horns with Brantham Athletic.

Seven days later Danny Crow's men will open up their season on home soil with the visit of Woodbridge Town, who will also be managed by a former professional player after the appointment of ex-Ipswich Town midfielder Luke Hyam.

Danny Crow's Harleston will start the 2022/23 season on the road at Brantham Athletic. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Other highlights on the opening day include a clash between Mildenhall Town and Norwich United – two teams many expect to be battling it out towards the top end – while after more than a decade at a higher level Soham Town Rangers return to the Premier Division at home against Trevor Collins' Walsham-le-Willows.

As for First Division South champions Ipswich Wanderers, they will get under way in the Premier Division for the first time since 2018 at Newmarket Town.

Premier Division opening weekend fixtures (July 30): Brantham Athletic v Harleston Town, Ely City v Hadleigh United, Fakenham Town v Long Melford, Kirkley & Pakefield v Thetford Town, Mildenhall Town v Norwich United, Newmarket Town v Ipswich Wanderers, Soham Town Rangers v Walsham le Willows, Whitton United v. Lakenheath, Woodbridge Town v Haverhill Rovers.

In terms of the Christmas period there is a near full programme of matches scheduled for Boxing Day, with clubs next due in action on January 2.

As it stands all teams will play on Easter Monday (April 10), while the season will end on April 22. For a full list of Premier Division fixtures, click here.

As for the Thurlow Nunn's two Step 6 leagues, they only go up to August 6 at the moment due to ground sharing issues. A full list will be released once the Isthmian and Southern Leagues roll out their fixtures later this week.

Click here for opening First Division North matches and here for the First Division South.

The fixtures will appear on Full Time as soon as FA work on rolling over the new season from the Whole Game System is complete.