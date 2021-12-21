There will be no traditional festive derbies across the Thurlow Nunn League's (Eastern Counties) three divisions on Monday, December 27 amid concerns over the surge in cases of Covid-19 and the Omicron variant.

The league's management committee are also set to decide whether the scheduled games on Monday, January 3 should also be postponed.

A statement read revealed a majority of clubs were in favour of the first round of postponements, coming amid talk of a potential two-week 'circuit break' of restrictions to combat the alarming rise in the virus after Christmas.

Mildenhall Town were due to be hosting Lakenheath in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on December 27 but all the festive games on that day have now been called off Picture: Mecha Morton

It read: "The League has taken the decision to cancel all matches on 27th December. We regard this as a responsible course of action and one that eliminates pre-Christmas uncertainty.

"Clubs were canvassed on their views and almost two thirds were in support on this course of action.

"There has also been unease expressed about playing matches on 3rd January and a decision will be made about these fixtures as soon as possible."

The latest round of matches for clubs took place on Saturday but several were called off due to Covid-19 cases.

With the league having been suspended due to tier restrictions heading into Christmas last year, ahead of not restarting, it is the second year running festive fixtures have not taken place locally.

It comes after the EFL and Premier League yesterday committed to playing their festive fixtures, 'where it is safe to do so' meaning Ipswich Town are set to go to Gillingham on Boxing Day (3pm) for new manager Kieran McKenna's first game in charge.

The matches now called off in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on December 27 are:

Hadleigh United v Brantham Athletic

Kirkley & Pakefield v Gorleston

Long Melford v Walsham-le-Willows

March Town United v Ely City

Mildenhall Town v Lakenheath

Newmarket Town v Haverhill Rovers

Swaffham Town v Fakenham Town

Thetford Town v Mulbarton Wanderers

Wroxham v Norwich United

Locally in the First Division North:

Diss Town v Downham Town

Harleston Town v Needham Market Reserves

Debenham LC v Framlingham Town

Locally in First Division South:

AFC Sudbury Reserves v Cornard United

Haverhill Borough v Halstead Town

Ipswich Wanderers v Coggeshall United