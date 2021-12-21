Omicron Covid-19 concerns leads Eastern Counties Thurlow Nunn League to call off festive fixtures on December 27
There will be no traditional festive derbies across the Thurlow Nunn League's (Eastern Counties) three divisions on Monday, December 27 amid concerns over the surge in cases of Covid-19 and the Omicron variant.
The league's management committee are also set to decide whether the scheduled games on Monday, January 3 should also be postponed.
A statement read revealed a majority of clubs were in favour of the first round of postponements, coming amid talk of a potential two-week 'circuit break' of restrictions to combat the alarming rise in the virus after Christmas.
It read: "The League has taken the decision to cancel all matches on 27th December. We regard this as a responsible course of action and one that eliminates pre-Christmas uncertainty.
"Clubs were canvassed on their views and almost two thirds were in support on this course of action.
"There has also been unease expressed about playing matches on 3rd January and a decision will be made about these fixtures as soon as possible."
The latest round of matches for clubs took place on Saturday but several were called off due to Covid-19 cases.
With the league having been suspended due to tier restrictions heading into Christmas last year, ahead of not restarting, it is the second year running festive fixtures have not taken place locally.
It comes after the EFL and Premier League yesterday committed to playing their festive fixtures, 'where it is safe to do so' meaning Ipswich Town are set to go to Gillingham on Boxing Day (3pm) for new manager Kieran McKenna's first game in charge.
The matches now called off in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on December 27 are:
Hadleigh United v Brantham Athletic
Kirkley & Pakefield v Gorleston
Long Melford v Walsham-le-Willows
March Town United v Ely City
Mildenhall Town v Lakenheath
Newmarket Town v Haverhill Rovers
Swaffham Town v Fakenham Town
Thetford Town v Mulbarton Wanderers
Wroxham v Norwich United
Locally in the First Division North:
Diss Town v Downham Town
Harleston Town v Needham Market Reserves
Debenham LC v Framlingham Town
Locally in First Division South:
AFC Sudbury Reserves v Cornard United
Haverhill Borough v Halstead Town
Ipswich Wanderers v Coggeshall United