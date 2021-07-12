Suffolk's Thurlow Nunn League sides will all due to get their 2021/22 campaigns under way on Saturday, July 31, following the slightly earlier than expected release of fixtures.

It had been anticipated teams would have to wait until Wednesday to find out who they would be playing in the opening matches and beyond, but fixtures for all three of the Eastern Counties League's divisions have been released today.

The curtain-raiser is an all Essex affair on Friday, July 30 with Wivenhoe Town hosting May & Baker in the First Division South.

The Thurlow Nunn League has released the 2021/22 fixtures for the Premier Division in full with these opening four rounds of matches kicking things off

It means there will be a full programme of Premier Division and First Division North fixtures to come the following day. And one of the eye-catching games in the top tier Step 5 league sees newly-promoted Lakenheath welcome Thetford Town to The Pit (3pm).

Fellow new members Mulbarton Wanderers will also open up at home along with Ely City, Gorleston, Match Town United, Newmarket Town, Walsham-le-Willows and Whitton United.

The Premier Division is the only one of the three leagues to have its full programme of fixtures published so far and they can be found here.

As the league had previously set out, half the season is set to take place before November to guard against the possibility of a third straight campaign not finishing due to Covid-19.

It means every team will play every other team once during a three-month period in a busy two games a week programme.

A complete season schedule for the First Division sides across North and South divisions are set to become available once the leagues higher up the non-league pyramid release their fixtures.

Fixtures up to and including August 7 for First Division South sides – which now includes AFC Sudbury Reserves, Cornard United, Haverhill Borough and Ipswich Wanderers following their lateral transfers - are shown below.

Only the early rounds of fixtures for the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South have been released so far

Fixtures up to and including August 11 for the First Division North can be found here.

The Thurlow Nunn League has said the fixtures will be added to the FA’s Full-Time system once it becomes available for the new season.

