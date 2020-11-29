The Thurlow Nunn (Eastern Counties) League will go ahead with their post-lockdown restart plans next week – but not with a full quota of teams.

Chairman Peter Hutchings confirmed it will be a staggered restart for clubs following the suspension of non-elite football being lifted, determined by which clubs are happy to play under the financial implications of Tier 2 food and drink sale restrictions.

Earlier this month the league had set out a full revised programme of fixtures for clubs to resume by a mandatory restart date of Saturday, December 12. It also had the option for clubs that were happy to restart more immediately to bring forward games from December 5, which a majority had put in place.

Some Thurlow Nunn League clubs will restart next weekend while others will be allowed to sit things out while under Tier 2 restrictions without punishment

But the financial implications of the Tier 2 Covid-alert level set to be imposed by the government on Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk from Wednesday has led to a rethink for some.

It is due to clubs being unable to open their clubhouses and tea huts to sell alcohol and food unless 'operating as a restaurant' with table service and alcohol only to be consumed as part of 'a substantial meal'.

Consequently, clubs that have not thought it financially feasible to play on, or that do not feel safe to resume during the current time, will be allowed to postpone fixtures without punishment – delaying their restart.

Hutching told Suffolk News: "The leagues management committee met this morning and we have decided to continue with league fixtures from Saturday, December 5, but if any clubs wishes to suspend their own fixtures for economic or health reasons then this will normally be acceptable."

He clarified the 'normally acceptable' phrase as meaning a club could not play some fixtures but decide not to play against another team for reasons that did not seem to be based on non-footballing decisions.

He added: "All the fixtures will be rejigged so those that have indicated they are happy to play will be able to and those that do not will not be forced to."

The league will review the situation with clubs after December 16's tier review.

But Hutchings remains confident the decision can still allow the 2020/21 season to be finished on the previously announced extended date.

"We still think we can finish by the 15th of May but a lot will depend on the weather and any subsequent lockdowns."

Kirkley & Pakefield, who play in the Premier Division, had previously indicated via their Twitter account that they would not be happy to restart based on health grounds.