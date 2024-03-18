Martin McConnell’s last match as Thurston manager will be the Parkers Pitches Suffolk Junior Cup Final against Woolverstone United.

McConnell will be standing down at the end of the season which could see the Macron Suffolk & Ipswich League (SIL) Division One side based in the village near Bury St Edmunds complete a league and cup double.

They remain undefeated in Division One and on course for Senior Division football, and now have a Suffolk Junior Cup Final to look forward to as well after their 3-2 victory over Somersham.

The Thurston team, led by manager Martin McConnell (back row, far right) are in the hunt for a league and cup double after booking their place in the the Parkers Pitches Suffolk Junior Cup Final Picture: Neil Dady

Thurston raced into a three-goal lead – just as they had done in last season’s semi-final – against their SIL Division One opponents at Debenham LC on Friday night.

Andrew Wood put them ahead, before Jamie Barclay scored a header and Charlie Cook netted from the edge of the box.

When Somersham scored twice in the second period to make the score 3-2, Thurston and their supporters could have been forgiven for thinking ‘here we go again’.

The Blue Socks were 3-0 up after 25 minutes against Mutford & Wrentham in last season’s semi-final at Framlingham Town FC only to see their opponents win 4-3.

McConnell said: “We are really pleased to be in the final, especially after last year’s disappointment.

“The lads had to dig deep but the result was what matters. We have had a hard run in the cup this season I’d say, beating three of the best sides along the way.

“But overall to be in a final and to end the season with one in what will be my last game as a manger, I couldn’t could ask for anymore.”

While Thurston lost out in 1997/98 in the showpiece, Woolverstone United are through to their first Suffolk Junior Cup Final after a 4-1 success against Kesgrave Kestrels.

The SIL Division One side from the village near Ipswich also led 3-0 at half-time in their last-four tie at Hadleigh United on Saturday afternoon thanks to goals from Justin Davies, James Harbut and Hayden Catchpole.

Although their Division Two opponents pulled one back with 25 minutes remaining, Woolverstone then scored a minute later through Alex Gibson to complete a 4-1 success.

Manager Clive Catchpole said: “To reach the final is a massive achievement for a small village side, that five years ago were struggling in Division Three.

“It’s a great reward for a hard-working committee that have kept the club going in difficult times with little success, but recently a Division Two title and now, for the first time, a county cup final.

“Also, it’s great for the players who have continued to work hard and improve since I took over as manager five years ago.

“We know we will be the underdogs against a very good side stacked with Senior players but we will enjoy it and give it our absolute best.”