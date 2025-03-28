Two players have exited Isthmian League North Division title-chasing Bury Town this week.

The headline departure is that of Dylan Williams, who has opted to link up with divisional rivals Maldon & Tiptree.

The midfielder, who came through the youth ranks at Cambridge United, joined the Blues in January of this year and went on to make 12 appearances, from which he scored one goal.

Dylan Williams has left Bury Town to join Maldon & Tiptree. Picture: Mecha Morton

However, he will now be reunited at Maldon with manager Kevin Horlock, with the pair having worked together last year during Needham Market’s historic promotion-winning campaign.

Meanwhile, young forward Ben Curtis has returned to Newmarket Town.

Having previously been a part of the Jockeys’ youth set-up, Curtis moved down the A14 to Bury and went on to be a member of the side that reached the first round proper of the FA Youth Cup in 2023, as well as featuring in the final of the Suffolk FA Under-18 Cup final.

Ben Curtis, pictured during his loan spell at Lakenheath earlier this season, has signed for Newmarket Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Curtis, who had a loan spell at Lakenheath last year, has made six senior appearances in a Bury shirt this term, but he will now join Newmarket’s fight against North Division relegation.

Michael Shinn’s men have the chance to give their survival chances a significant shot in the arm tomorrow when they travel to face bottom-of-the-table Ipswich Wanderers (3pm).

Third-placed Bury, meanwhile, will have home advantage against Walthamstow. Cole Skuse’s side head into the contest level on points with second-placed Felixstowe & Walton United and three adrift of table-topping Brentwood Town.