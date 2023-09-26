Cruiserweight Tommy Fletcher was critical of his own performance after he defeated Alberto Tapia at the OVO Wembley Arena on Saturday to take his professional record to 6-0.

The Hockwold-cum-Wilton fighter forced a TKO stoppage against the Spaniard after his opponent's corner threw in the towel in the fourth round.

The Attleborough Boxing Club graduate had Tapia on the canvas three times before the eventual stoppage.

The Norfolk Nightmare took his professional record to 6-0 on Saturday in London. Picture: Queensbury Promotions

Speaking to Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions official YouTube channel after his success in London, Fletcher said: “It was a good tear up, but that was not my best performance at all.

“This is just the beginning for me, another fight, another stoppage and the journey goes on. I’m 21-years-old and I’m not the finished article yet but trust me, I’m on the way there.

“He was a tough guy, but for my stature, I should never have let him get that close to me, but onto the next one.”

Tommy Fletcher believes he should have done better against Alberto Tapia. Picture: Queensbury Promotions

Tapia was hurt with a powerful body shot in the first as his Norfolk opponent piled on the pressure in front of a vociferous crowd.

The Spaniard responded well to his first knockdown, keeping himself standing, but was floored again by Fletcher before being saved by the bell.

Fletcher continued the onslaught in the second round, leaving his opponent floored with a spiteful jab and there was no let-up in the next as another vicious body shot left Tapia on the canvas again.

It was another stunning finish from Fletcher, whose rapid combinations to the body and some spiteful work to the head left his opponent in desperate trouble.

“He had a hard head but he went over every round multiple times but I should be wiping the floor with these people,” he said.

“I’ve got ambitions and I should be getting these people out in devastating fashion but trust me, this is just the beginning.

“I should have used my range a lot better, I’m 6’7 and he’s 5’11 so he shouldn’t have got on my chest once but he was a tough opponent.”

‘The Norfolk Nightmare’ warmed up for the fight by flying out to Las Vegas to train with heavyweight Joe Joyce, who was beaten by Zhilei Zhang later in the evening.

Fletcher felt that his bout with Tapia was the ‘biggest step’ in his career so far and he also trained with Jordan Thompson, who will be face Jai Opetaia on September 30 for the IBF cruiserweight belt.

Speaking to IFL TV after his victory, Fletcher said: “I must have had about 50 Spanish guys tagging me in Instagram stories saying ‘this is war’, I think the guy thought he was fighting at Wembley stadium.

“I’ll box every weekend if they got me out but realistically I think I will be out one more time before the end of the year. Let’s see what they offer me and I’ll be straight back out there no problem.”