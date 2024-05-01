A team of Chinese nationals are coming to Suffolk to take part in an annual cycle race now in its 25th year.

West Suffolk Wheelers are hosting their six-race programme around the streets of Ixworth, near Bury St Edmunds, on Bank Holiday Monday.

The programme includes races for all categories of riders, from under 10’s to over 50’s, culminating in an hour-long race for elite riders from the region and further afield.

This year, former British Champion Simon Cope is bringing the Mersin team of Chinese nationals to experience the cut and thrust of 'round the houses' racing, which is a form of racing they do not encounter in China where most of their experience is on wide open roads.

The team consists of Xie Chen, Lui Chenrui, Niu Gaoshang, Wang Kuicheng and Li Boan.

They will be facing competition from top regional riders including West Suffolk riders Martin Brown and Harley Gregory, Keiran Jarvis from Diss, as well as Cai Davies, Fabian Horrocks and Frank Longstaff from Essex.

Another local rider, Sam Brook, will be taking part in the U16 race.

A spokesperson for West Suffolk Wheelers said they are hoping for a good turnout of riders, supporters and spectators, with good weather expected.

The racing starts at midday on May 6 and finishes at 5pm - the closed roads will then reopen.