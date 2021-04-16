It is something they have not achieved since 2011, but captain Ben Seabrook believes his Bury St Edmunds side are capable of a top six finish in the Read Brothers East Anglian Premier League this term.

Since ending up fifth in 2011, the highest position Bury have been able to muster is seventh – accomplished 12 months later.

However, after a succession of ninth-placed finishes and an 11th in 2018, there was some slight upward trajectory the following campaign as the Victory Ground-based club came eighth.

Bury St Edmunds captain Ben Seabrook. Picture: Mecha Morton

And that progression seemingly continued in last season’s replacement cup contest group stage, when they were third in the six-team South Group.

This time around Seabrook is aiming even higher, with the skipper pointing to the experience his young team has managed to gain in recent campaigns.

“The expectations are pretty high this year, especially with the talent that we have in the group,” he said.

New signing Max Dias. Picture: Nick Garnham

“We’ve had some struggles but the guys we have were three or four years younger then.

“They’ve now gained that vital experience of playing in the Premier League, and they’re 21 or 22 – not 18 or 19 any more, which makes a difference.

“It’s toughened us up mentally and we’ve learned how to grind out results when in the past we’ve lost too cheaply. With all of that a top six finish has to be the main goal this season.

“We probably aren’t ready to push the top two or three just yet, but we are going the right way and top six would be a great achievement.”

Seabrook himself certainly falls into that category of having learned some harsh lessons in recent years.

At 22, he is probably one of the youngest captains in the division.

Nevertheless, he is enjoying the challenge, particularly with some experienced players around him to lend a hand.

“It can be tough, especially off the field with all of the admin,” he added.

“But I’m really enjoying being out there making the decisions and having such a key role.

“I’ve got the likes of Sean (Park, former captain) to lean on for advice and someone like Alistair Allchin is vastly experienced at this level to help as well.”

Bury, who get started tomorrow with a trip to Horsford (11am), have responded to the loss of Sean Cooper and Justin Broad by bringing in youngsters Max Dias and Matt Doran.

Nineteen-year-old Dias arrives having made his debut for Suffolk last season, while Doran is an all-rounder who has recently been turning out for Belhaus in Essex.

The club will not operate with an overseas this season due to Covid-19 complications, but South African Chris Benjamin, who has a student visa, will be part of the playing squad.

