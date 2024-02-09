Ipswich Town duo Emmanuel Okunowo and Nico Valentine have extended their loans at Pitching In Southern League Central high-flyers Needham Market.

The former will remain at Bloomfields for the next month, until March 10, while Valentine has extended his stay until the end of the season.

Okunowo, who signed his first professional contract with the Blues in November 2022, joined Kevin Horlcok’s side in January and made his debut for the Marketmen off the bench in a 1-0 win away at Halesowen Town last month.

The club are also delighted to confirm that #itfc midfielder Emmanuel Okunowo loan has been extended!

After the midfielder’s first Needham appearance, Horlock, speaking to the club’s media team, said: “He's someone that's got massive potential. He's got massive attributes to his game, and hopefully the loan can work for both parties.

“Obviously, the challenge is to try and get in the team and stay in there, which is difficult when you're coming to a team at the top of the table.”

Meanwhile, Valentine, who is a regular in Town’s Under-21 side, has been at Bloomfields since November.

Nico Valentine has extended his stay at Needham Market until the end of the season. Picture: Ben Pooley

The striker netted his first goal for the Marketmen in a 4-0 victory at home to Kettering Town on January 6.

Horlock, speaking after 18-year-old’s goal, said: “He's got more to come. The lad's got ability, you can see that. Obviously, he signed and then was injured for a bit so he's not got many minutes and he's had to come off the bench because we've been in such good form.”

Needham currently sit second in the table and only one point behind leaders Redditch United.

However, the Marketmen have four games in hand on their promotion rivals and travel to second-from-bottom Berkhamsted tomorrow (3pm).