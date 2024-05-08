A town sports team has celebrated winning its league for the fifth season in a row – and going unbeaten throughout.

Bury Kings, based in Bury St Edmunds, won the Tcboukball UK National Super League in April, beating Guildford Inferno in the final.

Several of the team’s players also recently competed in Poland in the European Winners Cup, where the team came ninth.

Bury Kings, based in Bury St Edmunds, has won the Tchoukball UK National Super League for a fifth straight season. Picture: Tryb Manualny by Jakub Szoldra Laszczyk

Club coach Ian Parker has celebrated the success of the team, but is also looking forward to the new season and producing the new generation of tchoukball players in Bury.

“We’re really after the next age group of youngesters, school years four to seven,” he said.

“We’ve got lots more youngsters coming through to the senior level now – players moving up or on the fringes of the first team. So many have come through the different age groups.

Bury St Edmunds Tchoukball Club is offering free training sessions for school years four to seven until the end of the summer term. Picture: Tchoukball UK

“We’re going to be running free training sessions for that year four to eight age group on Saturdays from this weekend until the summer term ends.”

The sessions will take place at South Lee School Sports Hall from 2pm to 3pm.

Bury Tchoukball has the biggest junior section in the country; in December the team took 33 players out of a squad of 50 to Geneva for a competition, while they will also be taking another group of youngsters to the European championships very soon.

Bury Kings recently played in Poland in the European Winners Cup. Picture: Tryb Manualny by Jakub Szoldra Laszczyk

Ian stressed that budding players do not need experience to join the club and with continued development many players will have the opportunity to represent the UK and play in international competitions.

He said: “Everyone that comes starts off the same. It’s a new sport for everyone and you’ve got a great chance of playing for the UK.

“Nearly everyone that comes to try it at the club is playing the sport for the first time – we welcome complete newcomers whether they want to have some fun or if they want to take it quite seriously.”

Bury Kings beat Guildford Inferno on their way to a fifth straight league title. Picture: Tryb Manualny by Jakub Szoldra Laszczyk

Bury St Edmunds Tchoukball Club has the biggest youth section in the UK, with students from schools across Bury in action at the latest UK youth championships in Stoke Mandeville. Picture: Tchoukball UK

Ian added that the club is also welcoming players to join its senior sides, with Bury looking at entering a third team to the league for the upcoming season.

League games are played at a central location in Luton against teams from as far south as Portsmouth and as far north as Leeds.

Senior trainings run on Thursdays from 7pm to 9pm and Saturdays from 4pm to 6pm. Trainings are at South Lee school and the first three training sessions for seniors are free.