Ipswich Town academy graduate Brett McGavin has agreed to join Vanarama National League King's Lynn Town to get some senior game-time under his belt, Suffolk News understands.

With a long-term spell already agreed, the 21-year-old defensive midfielder is set to be unveiled by the north west Norfolk club later today.

It comes after he has been unable to force his way into Paul Cook's senior League One squad, having broken into the first-team under previous manager Paul Lambert during the early part of last season.

Brett McGavin returned to his former loan club Bury Town to play for an Ipswich Town development side in pre-season Picture: Mecha Morton

After making his Football League debut by starting at home to Fleetwood Town in March, 2020, McGavin committed himself to the club on a new two-year deal in September last year.

The Bury St Edmunds-raised player started five League One matches under Lambert between mid-November to mid-December last season but then fell out of favour and joined Scottish Premiership side Ayr United on loan in February.

But after making an early debut in their following game against Hearts with 11 minutes as a substitute, he did not get another opportunity at The Honest Men, who underwent a change in manager with David Hopkin replacing Mark Kerr.

Brett McGavin on his Ipswich Town debut at Colchester United in the EFL Trophy in November 2019 Picture: Ross Halls

With his parent club also bringing in a new manager, McGavin decided to return to Portman Road in late March, though the terms of his season-long loan meant he was unable to make any competitive appearances.

The midfielder, who has been praised by pundits for his range of passing and ability to dictate play, was one of the senior players Cook sent to train with Kireon Dyer's under-23s squad on the club's return to pre-season training.

McGavin, who has 11 senior appearances at Town to his name in all competitions, has not featured in a first-team squad so far this season.

He will follow fellow 21-year-old Corrie Ndaba in leaving Portman Road for game time after the fellow academy graduate went out on a season-long loan to League Two Salford City at the weekend.

Ross Crane is among six other Ipswich Town Under-23s players, aside from Brett McGavin, to go out on loan for senior football Picture: Ben Pooley

* Meanwhile, Blues youngsters Tommy Smith, Colin Oppong and Ola Bello have all gone on loan to Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central side Lowestoft Town, initially for one month.

And former Bury Town player winger Ross Crane has joined National League South Concord Rangers on loan.

It is also understood 20-year-old Albanian attacking player Armando Dobra could be set to be loaned out before the transfer window shuts on Tuesday.

