He only secured his entry into the professional ranks with second tier West Bromwich Albion in the summer, but Thetford-raised midfielder Quevin Castro could soon be on his way to a top European club on the continent.

SuffolkNews understands the 20-year-old who had spells locally with Ipswich Town (season-long trial from July 2019), Bury Town, Mildenhall Town, Leiston and Thetford Town, is attracting a high level of interest from Germany, Portugal and The Netherlands as the January transfer window approaches.

Clubs including Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, S.C Braga and PSV Eindhoven are believed to have had the central midfielder on their radar since his eye-catching televised debut against a strong Arsenal side in the Carabao Cup.

Quevin Castro caught the eye of clubs with his professional debut, a Carabao Cup tie for West Brom against Arsenal live on Sky Sports in August

The second round tie in August finished in a 6-0 defeat for the Sky Bet Championship club but saw Castro demonstrate his potential with his ability on the ball.

Despite that pleasing performance, the player who spent nine weeks on trial at Chelsea and also had a spell training at Arsenal, is yet to make his league debut with the promotion-chasing Baggies under manager Valérien Ismaël. The former Thetford Academy pupil was named as an unused substitute twice ahead of that cup tie but not since.

Castro has still been training with the first team but has been playing for the club's under-23s side.

But there appears to be no shortage of suitors ready to attempt to take a punt on him, with German Bundesliga outfit TSG 1899 Hoffenheim also understood to be monitoring him while several League One and Two clubs are believed to be keen to take him on loan.

Castro, who had a spell in Sporting Lisbon's academy in his native Portugal ahead of moving with his family to England, signed a two-year contract at The Hawthorns in July with the club holding an option of a further 12 months.

He was hailed as an ‘exciting signing’ by former West Brom and Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell in an article with FootballInsider247.

Quevin Castro is attracting interest from abroad after finding limited first-team playing opportunities at West Brom Picture: Mark Westley

