Following yesterday's revelation that a 'substantial number of clubs' had voted in favour of extending the ongoing suspension, the Trident Leagues have now jointly confirmed the news.

It has been a long, anxious and frustrating wait for the news of Tuesday's vote by the 224 member clubs that make up the Pitching In-sponsored Isthmian League, Northern Premier League and Southern League, who wanted a uniform decision across all of their divisions.

Neighbours Bury Town and AFC Sudbury had both recently told Suffolk News of their desire to restart as soon as possible after the lifting of the national lockdown on Wednesday, with the likes of Soham Town Rangers, Felixstowe & Walton United, Needham Market, Leiston and Lowestoft Town also plotting a return to action.

The country's Step 3 & 4 clubs will not be playing league fixtures again until at least January

However, our local Step 3 and 4 clubs have been out-voted and are now left to digest the news they will remain sidelined for at least the next few weeks.

Overall, 172 clubs agreed with the proposition to continue the pause in fixtures, 51 disagreed and there was 1 abstention. Broken down by leagues, 57 Clubs in the Northern Premier League voted to agree with four disagreeing, 68 clubs in the Southern League agreed with 14 disagreeing and in the Isthmian League it was much closer with 47 clubs agreeing, 33 disagreeing and one abstention.

As well as health concerns during the ongoing pandemic, club's had been vocal on their thoughts that playing on in the government's tougher regional tier system made staging games for many financially not viable.

Of particular concern was Tier 3 clubs, numbering 75 across the 11 leagues, not being able to have any supporters attend matches, while for the for 148 clubs in Tier 2 it meant they are not able to take a secondary income from alcohol and food and drink sales, unless they operate as a restaurant with table service – and no inter-household mixing at them – and only serving alcohol as part of 'a substantial meal'.

The situation is to be kept under review in line with government review on the Tier allocations and restrictions, the first of which is due to take place on December 16 and then again on December 30.

A statement released on behalf of the three leagues read: "The 'Agree' vote was 76% and it has been agreed that the three Leagues will not sanction fixtures at this time.

"It is intended that the situation is kept under review in line with government review on the Tier allocations and restrictions. Accordingly, the next review is set for December 16 and then December 30.

"It is the hope of all the Leagues that a date in January can be set for a return to fixtures with clubs who wish being allowed to play before that date but this will not be until there is a change in the Tiers and/or some progress in the funding of the clubs at this level.

"The government has allocated £25m to Sport England to fund Steps 1 to 6 of the National Leagues System, of which £14m is set for Steps 3-6 but is heavily weighted in favour of loans, not grants. The FA is working tirelessly with DCMS and Sport England to have the funding presented as Grants.

"However, these negotiations take time, and it is not expected to have an answer or clarification of details of even the loans until mid-January.

"The deep concern of all involved in the NLS is that circumstances may mean that it is not possible to conclude the current format of competition in a manner in which promotion and relegation can be achieved throughout the whole pyramid with Step 2 being brought up to 48 clubs and Step 4 brought up to 240 Clubs.

"If, therefore, no progress is made by the government on the Tiers in either of the two December reviews, it is the intention of the Alliance Committee to circulate those concerned with a survey to gather the views of the Clubs as how best to finish the season.

"Options will include an alternative format competition and extending the season possibly into June 2021. However the implications of all such proposals will involve the cost of players contracts and the ability of some clubs to continue playing because of other issues of grounds and the need to prepare grass pitches for the following season.

"The Leagues are mindful of the needs of all clubs and are striving to find a solution which is fair to all."

