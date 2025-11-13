Bury St Edmunds once again laid on plenty of entertainment for supporters during their 47-42 home victory at the expense of London Welsh on Saturday.

Speaking to Suffolk News last week, director of rugby James Shanahan had spoken of his desire for matches involving Bury to become less eventful.

But once again there was tries galore at the GK IPA Haberden as both sides scored six apiece, with Bury coming out on top to move into second place in the National League 2 East standings.

Match action from Bury’s high-scoring win over London Welsh at the GK IPA Haberden last weekend. Picture: Mecha Morton

On what was Ruraidh Williams’ 100th appearance, the hosting Wolfpack were quick to get into their stride with four unanswered tries, three of which were scored by Andrew Denham. Ben Sams also dotted down, while Ben Penfold converted on two occasions to put Bury in command of the encounter.

However, Welsh dragged themselves back into the game through tries from Fraser Wem, Matthew Hodgson and Sam Johnson – all of which were converted – to make the half-time scoreline 27-21 in favour of the home team.

Welsh’s momentum continued early in the second half and they took the lead for the first time via Osian McAvoy’s converted try, although Bury were soon back in the ascendancy when Penfold converted Tim Andrew’s try.

Bury then put some further daylight between the two teams when Josh Cila broke through to score a converted try for a 41-28 lead.

Wem’s second try of the contest gave the visitors some late hope, but two penalties from Penfold ensured that Sidney Blackmore’s try after a driving maul was nothing more than a consolation for Welsh.

Second-placed Bury, who are seven points adrift of table-topping Old Albanians, will make the long journey to face Guernsey tomorrow.

While the Raiders are down in seventh, such is the condensed nature of the standings at this current moment in time, they are only four points adrift of their visitors.