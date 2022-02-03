The hard work behind the scenes at Needham Market’s academy has started to bear fruit in recent weeks.

Following on from agreeing a deal for Callum Page to join Ipswich Town in the summer, last weekend it was announced that young midfielder Taylor Clark had been taken on trial by Premier League outfit Aston Villa.

Clark’s 10-day stint with Villa is due to end tomorrow, with the Marketmen eagerly awaiting news of the next step.

Taylor Clark is on trial at Premier League side Aston Villa. Picture: Mark Bullimore

That was quickly followed by the news 18-year-old forward Hans Mpongo has signed a six-month deal with top flight side Brentford, for whom he will initially link up with their B team.

And both came off the back of the club’s academy celebrating midfielder Hugh Cullum making his debut for England U18 Schoolboys in Saturday’s victory over the RAF.

The trio’s achievements are the source of great pride for Needham’s operations and academy director Rob Peace, who said: “This has been the club’s vision for a number of years now.

Hans Mpongo has agreed a deal with Brentford. Picture: Ben Pooley

“There has not been a quick fix. There has been heavy investment in the facilities, we’ve worked hard to get the staffing right and there have been plenty of other changes – some subtle and some big.

“We firmly believe that success breeds success and we’ve tried to instil that throughout the environment.”

On the three players in question, Peace added: “Taylor was released by Ipswich but he’s really kicked on and is taking the opportunities that have been given to him. We are really hopeful things go well for him at Villa.

“With Hugh, we put a few students forward into the trials and he got himself through.

Needham Market's Hugh Cullum. Picture: Amy Gilson

“It’s fantastic, not just for Needham Market, but the whole of Suffolk to have a player in the England set-up.

“And while Hans didn’t come through the academy, it is more evidence of the environment we provide and that players can come to Needham and flourish.

“Kev (Horlock, first-team and academy manager) provides the pathway and it’s great to see a lot of the players progress.

“We want to have lads that want to kick on. We are not just about them playing for Needham for years, if they can progress beyond that then we will do everything we can to help them.

“We as a club couldn’t be more proud of the recent achievements.”

Meanwhile, the first team have enjoyed two positive outings in the Pitching In Southern League Central Premier Division of late, picking up four points from a possible six.

On Saturday, goalkeeper Marcus Garnham was the star of the show as nine-man Needham earned a 0-0 draw at Redditch United.

Callum Sturgess and Harvey Sayer both saw red for the Marketmen, who were indebted to Garnham as he pulled off a number of saves, including keeping out Daniel Sweeney’s penalty.

And that was followed on Tuesday evening by a 3-0 win over fellow Suffolk side Leiston at Bloomfields courtesy of goals from Luke Ingram (2) and Ben Fowkes.

Tenth-placed Needham will host Royston Town on Saturday (3pm).