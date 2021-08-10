Suffolk will make three changes to their side for their National Counties Cricket Association Championship match away to Lincolnshire at Sleaford, starting on Sunday.

Copdock & Old Ipswichian all-rounder Ben Claydon is unavailable, as are Essex duo Feroze Khushi and Josh Rymell, who have each appeared in one of Suffolk’s two three-day Eastern Division One fixtures so far.

Their absence means there is a recall for Alex Oxley at the top of the order while Mildenhall all-rounder Tom Rash and Sudbury wicket-keeper Adam Mansfield, who both missed the abandoned match at Norfolk through injury, are fit to return.

Tom Rash (facing) celebrates taking a wicket in the NCCA Championship victory over Cambridgeshire at Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk’s opening Eastern Division One match of the season. Picture: Nick Garnham

Suffolk head coach Andy Northcote, who steps down to allow Mansfield to take over the gloves, said: “We will be missing three key players in Ben, Josh and Feroze.

“Ben’s first year with us has been fantastic, he’s slipped into the squad with ease and has proved invaluable amongst the squad, both on and off the field. And, of course, losing two professionals is never ideal and they are always going to be tough to replace.”

After the disappointment of the abandoned match at Manor Park due to Covid concerns after one of the Norfolk players provided a positive test, Suffolk will be looking to pick up where they left off.

They had got themselves into a strong position after the opening day’s play, with Norfolk 132-6 in reply to Suffolk’s 269 all out.

Northcote said: “This division is wide open and of course, could have nearly been a done deal had we managed to go on and win the Norfolk game.

“Lincolnshire away is always a tricky fixture, but they are beatable if we do the basics well. I am fully confident in the players I have selected; we bat very deep and have enough variation with the ball.

“The only difference, and an exciting one, is that in this game, one of our local lads is going to have to step up and take the key role with the bat.”

Sudbury’s Alex Quin has been added as travelling 12th man to gain experience of being with the squad. He scored 98 not out for Suffolk YC Under-18s against Cambridgeshire Cricket Board earlier this week.

Suffolk: Alex Oxley, Darren Ironside, Kyran Young, Ben Parker, Joe Gatting, Ben Shepperson, Josh Cantrell, Jack Beaumont (capt), Tom Rash, Adam Mansfield (wkt), Matt Wareing. 12th Man: Alex Quin.

