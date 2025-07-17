Tuddenham Under-15s’ dreams of running out at Lord’s continue to burn brightly after their latest victory.

After progressing beyond Melton Achilles Youth in the quarter-finals of the Suffolk section of the ECB National Cup, Tuddenham followed that up with a 33-run triumph against their Copdock & Old Ipswichian counterparts.

The juniors then recorded a comprehensive 113-run victory over Bardwell in the county final, which sent them through to the national rounds of the ECB National Cup.

The Under-15s will head to Kent this weekend Picture: Contributed

And Tuddenham have shown no signs of letting up after their opening-round triumph at the expense of Essex champions Coggeshall earlier this month.

After scoring 89-6 from their 20 overs, Tuddenham went on to successfully defend their total as their visitors mustered 77-9 in reply.

The team, which is made up of players aged between 11 and 15, will now travel to Kent on Sunday to take on Holmesdale (10.30am), with both sides five wins away from playing at the Home of Cricket in the final.

Tuddenham are also enjoying a positive 2025 campaign in the Cambridgeshire Youth Cricket Association Under-15 A Division having won all five of their fixtures this term.

Anders Bester and Ben Cross both scored half centuries during their 102-run victory at the expense of hosting Burwell & Exning last time out.