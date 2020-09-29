Fog was the winner during this evening's matches at Bury Town and Thetford Town.

Bury were 5-0 up on Witham Town with just seven minutes remaining when the officials called time on their encounter because of the murky conditions, while over at Mundford Road it was 1-1 between hosting Thetford and visiting Mildenhall Town when the game was abandoned five minutes shy of the half-time whistle.

Prior to the abandonment it had been a night to remember for Bury's attacking midfielder Jake Chambers-Shaw, who helped himself to a hat-trick alongside goals from Olly Hughes and Cemal Ramadan.

Cemal Ramadan and Baris Altintop celebrate Jake Chambers Shaw's (no7) opening goal for Bury Town against Witham Town at the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium. Picture: Neil Dady

Had the encounter been allowed to play through to a conclusion, the Blues were set to move to the top of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table on goal difference. For more details on the events at the Denny Bros Stadium, see sports editor Russell Claydon's review here .

Meanwhile at Mundford Road, Mildenhall's former Thetford striker Tanner Call had broken the deadlock via a header before Liam Hemming levelled up the scoreline moments before the match was halted.

Elsewhere in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Haverhill Rovers slipped to a third straight defeat in all competitions without scoring via a 4-0 home loss at the hands of Stanway Rovers.

Back in the Isthmian League North Division, AFC Sudbury twice took the lead during their Suffolk derby at Felixstowe & Walton United, only to end up losing the contest 3-2 deep into stoppage time.

Youngster Shane Temple and experienced forward Sean Marks were AFC's scorers at the Goldstar Ground, but former Stowmarket Town duo Ollie Canfer and Leon Ottley-Gooch twice drew the Seasiders level before Josh Kerridge popped up with the winning goal.

Soham Town Rangers have four points from two fixtures thanks to their 2-1 win at fellow Cambridgeshire outfit Histon.

Toby Andrews scored both of the Greens' goals during the first half at the Glassworld Stadium, with Ed Rolph netting Histon's goal a couple of minutes after the restart.

In the Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central, Needham Market made it seven points from three outings after recording a 3-1 win over Royston Town at Bloomfields.

It was a night in which Kevin Horlock's summer signings did the business as Ben Fowkes helped himself to a brace and Byron Lawrence also got his name on the scoresheet.

Diss Town made it two wins from their opening three Thurlow Nunn League First Division North games courtesy of a 2-1 triumph at the expense of Norwich CBS.

Harley Peek and Bryn Mullen were the Tangerines' scorers at Brewers Green Lane – the latter turning the ball in 11 minutes from time to secure all three points for Michael King's new-look side.

However, it was not such a positive night for both Debenham LC and Framlingham Town, both of whom suffered defeats.

A George Mrozek double and another goal for Matt Blake saw Ipswich Wanderers win 3-1 at Debenham, while Framlingham were sunk by a late goal to lose 3-2 at Leiston Reserves.

Danny Smith and James Carragher had drawn the Castlemen level at two goals apiece before Ryan Sharman pounced in the 89th minute for Leiston's second string.

There was also disappointment for Halstead Town in the First Division South after they lost by the odd goal in five at home to Little Oakley.

Goals from Chris Harris and Brad Amos had the Humbugs 2-1 up at the break in front of a healthy crowd of 228, but the visitors struck twice after the restart.