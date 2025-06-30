Record-breaking Myles Turner is in the form of his life.

Earlier this month at the London Aquatics Centre, the West Suffolk Swimming Club member broke the 400m individual medley British Masters record that had stood since 1994.

His time of 4:43.61 was the fastest of the day by more nine seconds across all age categories, and Turner has admitted to being ‘blown away’ by his performance.

Myles Turner is in top form

“I went into the event to race at such a prestigious venue like the London Aquatics Centre. It’s known as being a fast pool so I wanted to see what I could do,” said the 25-year-old, who teaches at Sebert Wood Primary.

“I was blown away by the time. I went into it wanting sub 4.50, so to go under 4.44 was overwhelming.

“You have to push your body to the limit and I remember thinking going into the last 100m – ‘just keep going and the wall will come eventually’.

“I was shocked. It’s 100 per cent my best achievement in the pool and reward for the all of the hard work. I definitely feel like I’m in the best form and shape I’ve been in.

“As soon as I finished I got flash backs to everything that’s happened down the years – all of the setbacks and highs. It’s something I’ll always remember.”

And Turner has highlighted West Suffolk Swimming Club head coach Dan Pilbrow as a key figure in his journey.

The former Guildhall Feoffment Primary School, St James Middle School and King Edward VI School pupil added: “I wouldn’t have been able to do any of it without Dan.

“He’s supported me since the age of eight and been there through all of the ups and downs, the injuries, the false starts at the Nationals and everything like that. He’s had a huge impact on me as a swimmer.

“The environment that he and the other coaches create is challenging, but it’s also fun and enjoyable. I’ve had to cut down the amount of hours I train due to work but the sessions they put on have helped me to go from strength to strength.”

Turner is now planning to compete at the World Aquatics Masters Championships in Singapore next month.