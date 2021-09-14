Two more familiar faces have returned to bolster the ranks at Soham Town Rangers.

Last week Sam Mulready and Ben Seymour-Shove rejoined the Greens, who are still awaiting their first league win of the campaign.

And now Robbie Mason's squad has been further swelled by Ryan Auger and Lloyd Groves.

Ryan Auger is back at Soham after joining Bury in the summer. Picture: Mecha Morton

Neither player is a stranger to Julius Martin Lane, with both having left the club in the summer.

Auger switched to Pitching In Isthmian League North Division outfit Bury Town, but the midfielder has found starting opportunities hard to come by at the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium.

The former Southend United player has headed back to Soham on dual registration terms.

Lloyd Groves returns after a short stint at Cogenhoe. Picture: Mark Westley

Meanwhile, centre-back Groves is now embarking on a third spell with Soham, having recently departed his role as the player/assistant at Cogenhoe United.

Both players are set to be in the squad for tonight's home encounter against Daventry Town (7.45pm).

