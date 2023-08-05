Tyler Weaver cruises to golf’s Carris Trophy victory by five shots

Tyler Weaver has continued his good form this season with an outstanding win in The Carris Trophy, the English Under 18 Open Championship. Since being founded at Moor Park in 1935, The Carris Trophy travels around the country to different venues, but returned to Moor Park this year. “The course has been in great condition, the greens were rolling really well,” Tyler said after his victory.

The win was even more impressive when you dive into the manner of his victory. Rounds of 68, 69, 67, 68 for a 16 under total and a five shot winning margin is the first to take note of. He also lead after every single round, which inherently brings its own pressure. Other elements which he will be proud of are holding at bay both his playing partner in the final round and an onrushing Italian Giorgio Celani who shot an amazing 63 (-9) in the final round. It will be the closing holes that will stick in the memory for Tyler. After a bogey at the 15th he birdied 16 and 17 to solidify his lead.

“I’m really happy with my week, I knew I was playing good golf and I just wanted to get out there and get going.” Tyler also helped England secure the Nations Cup which is awarded to the best three scores from each countries participants at the Championship.

Carris champion Tyler Weaver. Picture Leaderboard Photography

Congratulations Tyler and here’s hoping one step closer to that Walker Cup spot at St Andrews in September.

Bury St Edmunds GC

218 players took to the course to celebrate President Judy Hamshere’s Day. The President’s Putter, which is one of the longest standing Men’s competitions in the club, is contested for the lowest gross score on the day, and the Ladies President’s Mashie is the best Stableford score. There is also a 9 hole event played on the day. With the first tee at 07:00 and the last group starting at 16:00, it was always going to be a long day, and with the prospect of a playoff should the gross score be tied, it was even uncertain that the event would be completed.

The Ladies Mashie required the Count to determine the winner, and he concluded that Wendy Flack just pipped Sue Russell, who both scored 39 points. The Mashie will confess it was a little disappointed in this result, as the last time Sue won the event, the Mashie itself got a tour around the course in her golf bag, and was even used to chip with on the 18th.

James Scott carded a superb level par 72 in the Men’s Putter, and for a long time in the afternoon, as the weather worsened, it looked like it was going to be his day. Unfortunately for him, Michael Gee decided that the driving wind and rain wasn’t going to stop him breaking par, shooting 71 and winning the President’s Putter for the second time. Harry McKeown came in with a nett 69 for the lowest men’s nett score and Stan Watkin was victorious in the 9 Hole Course event with 16 stableford points.

Tyler Weaver, top, lifts the Carris Trophy; the winning Thetford Myhill team and, above right, Sullivan (Sully) Goddard. Main picture: Leaderboard Photography

Thetford GC

The Thetford men played the quarter final of the Myhill competition on Sunday at home to Wensum Valley. The foursomes competition consisting of 4 pairs with handicaps of 12 or lower play 36 holes of match play. Scoring is recorded by holes, rather than matches won and Thetford got off to a good start by winning the morning matches 5 up. Wensum Valley came back stronger in the afternoon, but Thetford managed to secure the win overall by 3 holes.

The team comprised Dan Traher& Paul Pearce, Josh Chamberlin and Rafe Ashby, Dean Scott & Mark Henfield, Jason Huggins and Ed Garrard.

In a Global Tournament held at the Las Vegas GC for The World Stars of Junior Golf, Thetford member Sullivan Goddard (Sully) played in the 13-14 age category. His rounds of 71, 68 & 75 meant he finished 2 under par for the 54 holes, good enough for second place.

Sully was leading coming into the final round, but a fantastic 66, 6 under par round from Thailand’s Louis Mahakan just overtook Sully. He is definitely a name to look out for in the future, and Thetford GC should be extremely proud of their talented youngster.

Stowmarket GC

The Stowmarket ladies held their Ping 4BBB qualifier this week. A nationally run event where the best scores from around the region can qualify through, it is always a hotly contested day. Anna Suggett& Jane Darling will hope that their 45 points will be good enough to see them through, with Linda Gilham& Anne Fenning coming second on 41 points.

It was Alan Crouch’s Men’s Captain Day and an 18 hole Stableford was the order of the day. James Morley returned the best score of the day with 45 points, which topped Division 2 ahead of Mark Campbell on 29. David Boom won Division 1 with 40 points and Ray Nicholls came second with 38.

The Malcolm Lewis Salver is a mixed 4BBB stableford competition. Steve and Donna Brown had a day to remember returning 44 points, with Dennis & Barbara Miller second on 42. David Riedel & Gill Freeman had to settle for third with 39 points.

1st Steve Brown & Donna Brown 44 points

2nd Dennis Millier& Barbara Millier 42 points

3rd David Riedel & Gill Freeman 39 points

Have a great golfing week.