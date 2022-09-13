Stowmarket Town advanced to the second qualifying round of the Isuzu FA Trophy for the first time in their history after winning 2-1 at Bury Town on Tuesday.

The all-Suffolk tie looked to be heading towards a penalty shootout at the Atalian Servest Stadium, after Jack Ainsley's header for Stowmarket was cancelled out by Charley Barker's close-range finish for Bury.

The two goals both came in first half stoppage time, and the decisive strike also had a late feel to it, as Ed Upson scored from the spot on 88 minutes to send the visitors through.

Stowmarket Town players celebrate after Ed Upson's 88th minute penalty puts them back in front Picture: Mecha Morton

It was a busy night up and down the country for the opening round of the Isuzu FA Trophy, with 65 of the 80 first qualifying round ties taking place on Tuesday.

Bury and Stowmarket had been due to meet on Friday night last week, but the tie was postponed along with all other football fixtures at the weekend, following the death of the Queen.

Both managers made one change to their starting line ups, as Bury boss Ben Chenery recalled Lewis O'Malley from suspension, in place of Charlie Johnson, while his opposite number Paul Musgrove handed a start to Jack Ainsley, with Craig Parker dropping to the bench.

Jack Ainsley celebrates after scoring the opener for Stowmarket Town Picture: Mecha Morton

The two Suffolk sides, who were both knocked out of this season's Emirates FA Cup by another local rival in AFC Sudbury, were looking to kick start a run in another national competition, which also ends with a showpiece final at Wembley next May.

Stowmarket enjoyed the lion's share of possession during the opening stages, and managed to create a few opportunities, without testing Lewis Ridd, in the home goal.

In fact, it was visiting goalkeeper James Bradbrook who was the first to be called into action, diving low to keep out Cemal Ramadan's effort at the near post on 25 minutes.

A quick break moments later from Bury ended with Lee Watkins firing wide, with the goal appearing to be at his mercy, while at the other end an Upson free kick was pushed over the bar by Ridd.

Bury Town players celebrate Charley Barker's equaliser Picture: Mecha Morton

Upson continued to threaten at set pieces and the breakthrough for Stowmarket came from one of them, as Ainsley headed in at the near post from his corner deep into first half added time.

The lead would not last until half time, though, as barely a minute later Bury were back on level terms.

Cruise Nyadzayo dribbled his way through the Stowmarket defence and pulled the ball back for Barker to drive home in front of goal.

After the break it was the visitors who made the brighter start, with Ainsley picking out Shaun Bammant rushing towards goal.

Bury Town's Cruise Nydazayo and Stowmarket Town's Jack Ainsley contest for the ball Picture: Mecha Morton

The Stowmarket striker managed to beat two Bury defenders to create space to get a shot away, but Ridd stood firm to block his effort.

Nyadzayo remained a menace to the Stowmarket defence and he almost turned provider again when his dangerous cross into the box somehow managed to avoid a touch and went out of play.

With a penalty shootout looming if neither side could find a winner before the 90 minutes was up, Stowmarket made a late push in the final 10 minutes.

Reggie Lambe had a shot cleared off the line, before a few minutes later Tevan Allen saw his shot blocked by Nyadzayo, with referee Lee Hartley confirming the visitors' appeals for hand ball.

Upson stepped up and sent Ridd the wrong way from the spot to seal Stowmarket's place in the second qualifying round, where a trip to Chatham Town, of the Pitching In Isthmian League South East Division, awaits a week on Saturday (September 24).

Bury Town: Ridd, Hood, Edwards, Horne, O'Malley, White, Nyadzayo, Watkins, Ramadan, Barker (Yaxley 84), Maughn. Subs not used: Fenn, Johnson, Sherock, Henman-Mason, Gardner, Mayhew. Booked: Ramadan.

Stowmarket Town: Bradbrook, Casement, Munday (Smith 73), Ainsley, Jefford, Bullard, Allen, Upson, Lambe (Curry 89), Bammant (Parker 67), Stewart. Subs not used: Zielonka, Wilkinson, Hipkin. Booked: Allen, Upson.

Attendance: 437.

Free Press man of the match: Ed Upson.