Bury Town’s OCS Ram Meadow will host this season’s Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup final between Felixstowe & Walton United and holders Needham Market.

The match will take place on Tuesday April 16 (7.45pm).

It will be the second season running that the final has been hosted by Bury Town following last season’s showpiece occasion in which Kevin Horlock’s Marketmen defeated Stowmarket Town 6-5 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Jamie McGrath lines up a strike in Needham Market's semi-final tie at Hadleigh United. Picture: Ben Pooley

Needham Market, who will be aiming to make it four Suffolk Premier Cup wins in a row, knocked out an Ipswich Town XI 4-2 in their semi-final at Hadleigh United FC while Felixstowe & Walton won 2-1 in their last-four tie with Leiston at Ipswich Wanderers FC.

Richard Neal, Suffolk FA Chief Executive, said: “With it proving impossible to dovetail the availability of the finalists with the potential availability of league grounds, I’m delighted Bury Town FC will again host the Endeavour Automotive Premier Cup Final.

“The developments at Ram Meadow undertaken by Russell, Chris, and colleagues at Bury Town FC mean it is firmly one of the premier non-league grounds in Suffolk, with facilities and a playing surface which I’m sure will replicate the superb occasion that was the 2022-23 final, when 1000 spectators were treated to one of the best Suffolk Premier Cup Finals of recent times.”

Needham Market players celebrate their third Suffolk Premier Cup in a row in front of a big crowd at Bury Town FC last year Picture: Ben Pooley

Advance tickets for the final are priced at £11 for general admission, £6 for concessions, someone who is aged over 65 or in full-time education, £1 for children aged 12-16 years old and under-12s are free when accompanied by an adult.

Carers attending with an attendee requiring support can also gain admission for free, but are still requested to secure an advance ticket, and spectators will be able to pay on the day via a debit or credit card – although there will be an additional charge of £1 per General Admission ticket for on-the-day card payments.

Fans are therefore encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance of the match at the reduced rate via the Suffolk FA website.