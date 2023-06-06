Bury Town have signed Oliver Yun and Ethan Mayhew to boost their defensive and midfield options as Cole Skuse and Paul Musgrove continue to build their squad following their recent appointments, making it four summer additions.

While Yun, who can play in a number of positions across the defence or midfield, has been playing at a higher level last term as Dereham Town were relegated from the Pitching In Northern Premier League, AFC Sudbury academy product Mayhew will be stepping up from lower-league Hadleigh United.

And in Skuse’s holiday absence, assistant manager Musgrove has described why he thinks both new recruits, off the back of experienced pair Josh Curry and Luke Brown, can play important roles in their side in the upcoming 2023/24 Pitching In Isthmian League North Division campaign.

Olliver Yun has signed for Bury Town from Dereham Town Picture: BTFC

“Oli is a young versatile player who has had a good season at Dereham Town despite their relegation,” he told the club’s website.

!He can play right-back, centre-half or centre midfield.

“He is a lad with good pedigree and massive potential and came highly recommended and is really looking forward to coming to us and being part of the new project here.

Ethan Mayhew came throug the ranks at AFC Sudbury and has also played for Mildenhall Town and Hadleigh United ahead of joining Bury Town Picture: BTFC

“He is a skilful and talented footballer and will fit in with our style of play, and I’m sure the supporters will enjoy watching him this season.”

Mayhew arrives having had a spell with Mildenhall Town ahead of playing in Steve Holder’s Hadleigh United side that started strongly before finishing ninth in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last term.

Musgrove told the club’s website: “Ethan is another player who fits into the category of the type of person we want to bring into the club.

“I have watched him for four years and he had a good pedigree after coming up through the Sudbury academy.

📝BACK IN BLUE: The Club are pleased to announce that @RyanJolland_ is the latest player to commit his future to Bury Town and has agreed terms with the management team despite strong interest from other clubs. Read more here: https://t.co/SgmUlEsHJ4 pic.twitter.com/OfX4fRKclG — Bury Town FC ⚽️ (@BuryTownFC) June 2, 2023

“He is a tough central midfielder with a good stature and after a good season at Hadleigh he has jumped at the chance to play Step 4 football

and we feel this is something he is more than capable of doing and we are looking forward to working with him this season.”

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed they have retained the services of central defender Joe White and left-back or versatile midfielder Ryan Jolland.

📝BACK IN BLUE: Bury Town are pleased to announce that last season's Supporters, Players and Managers Player of the Season @joewhite_17 has agreed terms with the new management and will return to the @AtalianServest Stadium, more here: https://t.co/gBcbBtZcpm pic.twitter.com/a8HCDi1CPF — Bury Town FC ⚽️ (@BuryTownFC) June 1, 2023

The latter has been with the Blues since his debut in 2015 and turned down an approach to join an unnamed higher-league club last season with Skuse revealing further approaches had since been made for him.

"There are a number of key players from last season's squad that we want to keep and Ryan is one of those, so to get him committed to the club early is excellent news for myself and Paul,” he told the club’s website.

"Ryan is a talented player and unfortunately injury disrupted his season but we are hoping he is over those problems. He had offers from other clubs since the season ended by the supporters should be delighted with his commitment to their club.”

Former Ipswich Town academy defender White took a clean sweep of the awards at the club’s end of last season presentation evening by winning the Supporter’s Player, Players' Player and Manager’s Player of the year awards.

Musgrove told the club’s website: "Cole and I made agreeing terms with Joe one of our main priorities as soon as we came in.

“It is obvious from the awards he won last season that he is held in high regards by both the supporters and his team-mates.

“I know he has pride in representing his home-town club and we are pleased to be working with him this season."