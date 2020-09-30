Bury Town look set to wait a month to learn whether their late fog abandoned game against Witham Town will be awarded as a home victory or be ordered to reply the fixture.

It comes after chairman Russell Ward revealed the Pitching In Isthmian League had been in touch today saying they are inviting reports from themselves, their opponents and match referee Murray Grant to consider at their next board meeting.

With the board meeting monthly and understood to have been held this morning, it is believed nothing will be decided until next month's meeting, leaving everyone connected with Bury hanging on for the outcome.

The view from one goalmouth at Bury Town after the match with Witham Town is abandoned due to fog with seven minutes left to play and the home side 5-0 upPicture: Neil Dady (42503234)

The abandonment due to fog, which had been present on and off all evening, came with just seven minutes plus stoppage time left to play in the North Division fixture last night with Bury cruising at 5-0.

It led to anger from the players, management, club officials and supporters when it became clear Grant had made a decision and he was not going to give any time to see if conditions improved, which subsequent pictures and our video show appears to have happened.

The decision itself is thought to have been made after the assistant referee on the dugout side called the referee over to say he could not carry out his job due to not being able to see across to the other side of the pitch.

Bury Town players Ben Mayhew (left) and Olly Hughes walk off after applauding the sellout crowd who came to support them before their match with Witham Town was infuriatingly called off with seven minutes to playPicture: Neil Dady

A club statement released by Bury today read: "Bury Town Football Club were appalled that Tuesday evening's home Isthmian League match with Witham Town was abandoned by the match referee with just seven minutes remaining due to fog.

"With the scoreline 5-0 in favour of Bury Town and 83 minutes played, with no prior warning the referee abandoned the game with no attempt to find a solution to play the remaining seven minutes.

"At the point the game was abandoned, there was clear visibility across the pitch. There was no consideration for the 400 capacity crowd in attendance or the club staff who had successfully staged another sell-out fixture.

"The club would like to apologise to our supporters for a decision that was out of our control, but we thank you for your continued support.

"The club has already been in contact with the Isthmian League regarding the final outcome of the match."

Chairman Ward told us this afternoon: "We have been asked to submit a report and once they have got our report, Witham's report and the referee's report the board will make a decision. It is likely to be in a month's time.

Bury Town's Jake Chambers Shaw scores his third of the night in the later abandoned match with Witham Town with this rocketPicture: Neil Dady

"I was hoping common-sense would prevail and it would be brought forwards to today's board meeting and a quick decision made."

After mulling it over, he said he was still in disbelief as to how things panned out at the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium.

Bury Town stand-in captain Olly Hughes sees his progress haltede in the fog abandoned match with Witham TownPicture: Neil Dady

"I cannot actually believe it happened the way it happened," he said.

"There is a rule I have seen the Daily Mail put up from the FA on fog abandonment where referees should give time to assess the situation and he did not give any time.

"It is worrying he is new to Step 4, worrying he had an experienced mentor with him who is an experienced referee at higher levels that did not get involved and worrying the assessor did not get there.

"It is disappointing he did not just give it a few minutes to see what happened.

"I think everyone was in agreement it was worse 10 minutes previously and it did start to clear."

While not going as far as his manager Ben Chenery last night in saying they would refuse to replay the match, he said they would not rule out taking that action if they decided it was in the club's best interests.

"If they come back and say the game has to be played again we will decide it as a board and along with our manager Ben, we will decide where to go," he added. "The decision will be based on the best interests of the club. Everything will be on the table."

Bury Town's Jake Chambers Shaw celebates scoring his second goal of the night in the fog abanodned game with Witham TownPicture: Neil Dady

Under the rules for refunds he said, unfortunately, they were not required to offer them if the game is played again, given that the second half had started.

Meanwhile, speaking before he left the ground last night Chenery, who made more than 100 professional Football League appearances in his career with Luton Town and Cambridge United, was left fuming.

He said: "In all my time in football it is the most naive decision I have ever, ever experienced.

"The only way they can rectify this, the FA, is to have the gumption or whatever you want to call it to make a bad decision better.

"With seven minutes left at 5-0 up you can see both goals. It was the most ridiculous, crazy, naive, whatever you want to call it decision by a referee and I am sorry but he has to be accountable.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery was left baffled and infuriated by the decision to abandon their game with Witham TownPicture: Richard Marsham

"We are in the middle of a pandemic and we are not replaying the game because we can't fit another one in.

"We are doing well to get them on, the club is working so hard to get people in here. And we're seven minutes, 5-0 up and winning a league game and he decides to call it off when the weather is no worse than it has been throughout the whole game."

Asked what the referee had said when he called Witham manager Mark Benterman and himself across ahead of blowing his full-time whistle, he replied: "He said I have made a decision, you are not to argue with this, I am calling it because the linesman can't make correct decisions.

"I said that is ridiculous, the result must stand and he said 'we don't know about that'. I said it has to stand."

Chenery added: "I asked the referee again. I went in (to the dressing rooms) and said can we leave it 10-15 minutes and bring them back out? He said 'no, I have made my decision'.

Bury Town players appeal to the referee after his deicison to abandon the match at Bury Town with the Blues 5-0 up against Witham TownPicture: Russell Claydon (42483766)

"It was an incorrect decision again as you should wait for 10-15 minutes before you call the game off.

"He is then trying to justify it when he can't justify it when he should have just said 'I got it wrong' - that diffuses everything. He got it completely wrong."

He went on to say during his professional career he had been playing for Cambridge away at Halifax Town when they were called off for 20 minutes in what he described as worse foggy conditions and were able to come back out and finish the match.

Bury return to action at their Ram Meadow home on Saturday in the Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round again Witham Town. The club have confirmed it is another 400 restricted capacity ticket sellout.

